TV Best Bets for September 30

Blood on the Wall
Nat Geo, 9pm EST
This film closely follows two individuals hoping to make it across the U.S. border and juxtaposes their stories against an examination of how life south of the border has evolved into its current hostile state, and how the U.S. government has been involved in that decline.
American Murder: The Family Next Door
Netflix
This documentary is an examination into the 2018 case of Shanann Watts, who went missing with her two young daughters in Frederick, Colorado.
The Glorias
Amazon Prime Video
Alicia Vikander and Julianne Moore star in this feature-film biopic about feminist pioneer Gloria Steinem.
The 100: “The Last War”
The CW, 8pm EST, Series Finale!
After all the fighting and loss, Clarke (Eliza Taylor) and her friends have reached the final battle. But is humanity worthy of something greater?
The Masked Singer: “The Group B Premiere — Six More Masks”
FOX, 8pm EST
The six Group B singers are introduced, but one of them won’t move on to the next round after tonight’s new episode “The Group B Premiere — Six More Masks.”
Islands of Wonder: “Hawaii”
PBS, 8pm EST, Series Finale!
Hawaii, the most remote island chain on Earth, offers sanctuary for wildlife that has reached its tropical shores. From humpback whales to waterfall-climbing fish, it’s home to an extraordinary wealth of wildlife.
Class Acts
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Films about top schoolteachers round out September on Turner Classic Movies. The evening of movies includes Stand and Deliver(1988), starring Best Actor Oscar nominee Edward James Olmos; Glenn Ford in the Oscar-nominated Blackboard Jungle(1955); Up the Down Staircase(1967), starring Sandy Dennis; Our Miss Brooks(1956), starring Eve Arden reprising her role as the title teacher from her sitcom; and Bette Davis in The Corn Is Green(1945).
I Can See Your Voice: “Episode 2”
FOX, 9pm EST
Niecy Nash and Jay Pharoah are guest panelists for Episode 2 of the new singing competition series.
Brother vs. Brother: “Brother Bedroom Battle”
HGTV, 9pm EST
The Scott brothers go head-to-head in the “battle of the bedroom” renovation in this episode of Brother vs. Brother. Drew faces hard budget decisions with his en suite bathroom, and Jonathan hits a renovation snag that could cost him the challenge and the entire competition. HGTV guest judge Jasmine Roth (Help! I Wrecked My House) selects the winning room and gives the victor an exciting dig at the famous La Brea Tar Pits.
Counting Cars
History, 9pm EST, New Episodes!
Season 9 picks up with new episodes starting with tonight’s installment, “Heroes and Horsepower.” Danny and the guys can’t wait to get started on a 1964-and-a-half Ford Mustang. But once they dig in, they find some creative and dangerous repairs — some they didn’t even think were possible. Meanwhile, Ryan and Shannon help a retired service member pay tribute to a fallen hero, and Kevin tries to convince Danny to sell a 1969 Chevy Nova he just bought. Will Danny flip his brand-new baby, or keep her forever?
Voices Magnified: Locked Up in America
A&E, 10pm EST
The special examines America’s prison system, giving an eye-opening look at the heartbreaking realities and life-altering consequences facing incarcerated people, communities and the nation. OZY Media’s Carlos Watson moderates a conversation between incarcerated people calling in from prison phones across the nation, who put questions to two Washington prison reform advocates about the challenges and potential solutions to the current system. Throughout, the discussion focuses on what actions are needed at the federal, state and local levels to create positive change in a country where more people have been to prison than to college and where we incarcerate our citizens at a higher rate than any other nation on earth.
Jay Leno’s Garage: America’s Toughest: “Unsung Heroes”
CNBC, 10pm EST
In this episode, Jay will jump headfirst into some of the most dangerous — and underappreciated — automotive jobs. Martha Stewart shows off Edsel “Son-of-Henry” Ford’s Maine estate, and they take a ride in her pristine Edsel wagon. Jay then attempts to learn the intricate dance of a NASCAR pit crew — and does a pit stop for Joey Logano during an actual race. He then transforms into a crash test dummy in a new Jeep Gladiator before doing a Dukes of Hazzard-style stunt with one of the original Dukes stuntmen.
