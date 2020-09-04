TV Best Bets for September 4

Away
Netflix, New Series!
In this drama, an American astronaut (Hilary Swank, also an executive producer) prepares to lead an international crew on the first mission to Mars while also reconciling her decision to leave behind her husband (Josh Charles) and teenage daughter (Talitha Bateman) when they need her the most. As her crew’s journey into space intensifies, their personal dynamics and the effects of being away from their loved ones back on Earth become increasingly complex.
I’m Thinking of Ending Things
Netflix, Original Film!
Oscar winner Charlie Kaufman (Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind) wrote and directed this psychological thriller based on Iain Reid’s acclaimed novel. Despite second thoughts about their relationship, a young woman (Jessie Buckley) takes a road trip with her new boyfriend (Jesse Plemons) to his family’s farm. Trapped there during a snowstorm with his mother and father (Toni Collette and David Thewlis), the woman begins to question the nature of everything she knew or understood about her boyfriend, herself and the world.
“Xena: Warrior Princess” 25th Anniversary Marathon
Syfy, beginning at 6:30am EST
In honor of Xena: Warrior Princess’ debut 25 years ago on this day, Syfy offers a nine-hour marathon of favorite episodes from the Lucy Lawless-led fantasy series about a legendary warrior that was a spinoff from Hercules: The Legendary Journeys.
The TCM End of Summer Tour
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Even for a summer that’s been as strange as 2020’s has been, it’s always a little sad to see summer go. TCM helps you hold on a little bit longer to the summertime party mode by letting you dance to a lineup of classic concert films starting today and running through Labor Day. The “tour” kicks off tonight with 1964’s The T.A.M.I. Show, which leads into titles like Let the Good Times Roll(1973), Elvis: That’s the Way It Is(1970), ABBA: The Movie(1977) and more.
BTK: Chasing a Serial Killer
Investigation Discovery, 9pm EST
ID’s Serial Killer Week concludes with this three-hour special that delves into the psyche of the infamous “BTK” killer, Dennis Rader, sharing intimate details behind his seemingly normal life. The documentary revolves around Kerri Rawson, Rader’s daughter, who had no idea that the man who raised her was a monster in disguise. Through additional interviews with those closest to the case, detailed accounts of the investigation and further explanation of Rader’s brutal and mocking tactics, this documentary reveals what Dennis Rader worked so hard to conceal, following the twisted path that eventually led to his conviction.
Love After Lockup
WE tv, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
In-laws and lies threaten relationships: Ex-gang member Maurice must impress Jessica’s parents, Quaylon juggles the opposing demands of his family and Shavel’s, and Destinie confronts habitual liar Shawn.
