TV Best Bets for September 4

Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty
BBC America, 9pm EST, New Episodes!
Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty picks up with the second half of Season 1 episodes tonight. In “Hard Times,” Flint is expecting the arrival of her third litter, but the land-grabbing Ubuntu mob threaten to make her homeless.
2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games
NBCSN, 3am Live EST
Six hours of live coverage from Tokyo includes the women’s wheelchair basketball final (also streams on Peacock), the men’s sitting volleyball final and track & field.
College Football
ABC, ESPN, FOX & FS1, beginning at 12pm Live EST
The first full Saturday of the college football season includes Penn State at Wisconsin (FOX); Stanford vs. Kansas State in Arlington, Texas (FS1); Oklahoma at Tulane (ABC); Alabama vs. Miami in Atlanta (ABC); West Virginia at Maryland (ESPN); Louisiana at Texas (FOX); Georgia vs. Clemson in Charlotte, North Carolina (ABC); LSU at UCLA (FOX); and BYU vs. Arizona in Las Vegas (ESPN).
Major League Baseball: Minnesota at Tampa Bay
FS1, 4pm Live EST
Jorge Polanco and the Minnesota Twins face Brandon Lowe and the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 2 of a three-game set at Tropicana Field.
2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games
Olympic Channel & Peacock, 5:30pm Live EST
Live coverage of the marathon.
Eden: Untamed Planet: “The Making of Special”
BBC America, 8pm EST
Go behind the scenes with the film crews who traveled to the farthest reaches of the planet to capture the stunning wildlife footage seen in Eden: Untamed Planet.
Cheer for Your Life
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
A high school girl’s spirits are crushed as she suffers through a humiliating “Cheerleader Initiation Week,” but her dreams aren’t the only thing in danger when another girl on the squad turns up dead. And when she disappears herself, her mom will have to rush to save her. Grace Patterson, Anna Belle Bayley, Allison McAtee and Marisa Lynae Hampton star.
2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games
NBC & Peacock, 8pm EST
An hour of taped highlights from the day’s events.
Mitzi Gaynor 90th Birthday
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Turner Classic Movies celebrates the 90th birthday of beloved actress/singer/dancer Mitzi Gaynor (she was born Francesca Marlene de Czanyi von Gerber in Chicago on Sept. 4, 1931) with a double feature of two of her classic films tonight. First up, Gaynor costars with Gene Kelly in Les Girls (1957), the Oscar-winning musical featuring the music and lyrics of Cole Porter in what was one of the legendary composer and songwriter’s final film scores. Gaynor is also the female lead of tonight’s second feature, The Joker Is Wild, the Oscar-winning 1957 musical drama about the life of singer/comedian Joe E. Lewis, portrayed by Frank Sinatra.
2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games
NBCSN, 9pm Live EST
Six hours of live coverage from Tokyo includes the men’s wheelchair basketball final and the women’s sitting volleyball final (both events will also stream on Peacock).
Destination Fear: “Edinburgh Manor”
Travel Channel, 9pm EST
Six years ago, Dakota and Alex attempted to explore Iowa’s menacing Edinburgh Manor, where it’s said that residents literally slit their own throats to escape the misery. Without a plan, they were chased away by something in the basement. Now they return with the entire team, armed with a new understanding of the paranormal. But they once again encounter something in the basement. Can Dakota turn the tables on the poltergeist known as the Joker?