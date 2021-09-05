TV Best Bets for September 5

Guilt
PBS, 9pm (WTTW Chicago, 8pm) EST, New Series!
In this darkly absorbing, four-part Masterpiece tale of deceit, brothers Max (Mark Bonnar, Unforgotten) and Jake (Jamie Sives, To the Ends of the Earth) strike an elderly pedestrian during an inebriated drive home from a wedding. Things get complicated when they meet the victim’s niece Angie (Ruth Bradley) at the wake, where they have come to retrieve incriminating evidence. Angie and Jake hit it off, which complicates Max’s plan to escape justice. Two back-to-back episodes air tonight and next Sunday.
2020 Tokyo Paralympics Games Closing Ceremony
NBCSN, 7am Live; re-airs 12pm on Telemundo, 2pm on Universo, 7pm on NBC (and streaming on Peacock) EST
The 2020 Paralympic Games comes to an end as host city Tokyo bids farewell to the athletes in a closing ceremony. The afternoon re-airings of the closing ceremony on Telemundo and Universo are in Spanish.
NASCAR Cup Series: Cook Out Southern 500
NBCSN, 6pm Live EST
The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs Round of 16 begins tonight at South Carolina’s Darlington Raceway for the Cook Out Southern 500 on NBCSN.
Soccer: CONCACAF Men’s World Cup Qualifiers
Paramount+, beginning at 6pm Live EST
Paramount+’s live coverage of the final round of the CONCACAF men’s soccer World Cup qualifying matches continues (select matches also air on CBS Sports Network). Tonight’s action begins with a pre-match show (also on CBS Sports Network) hosted by Kate Abdo with analysts Clint Dempsey, Charlie Davies and Oguchi Onyewu. Then, watch Jamaica vs. Panama; Costa Rica vs. Mexico (also on CBS Sports Network); and El Salvador vs. Honduras.
Major League Baseball: L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco
ESPN, 7pm Live EST
Justin Turner and the L.A. Dodgers are at San Francisco’s Oracle Park for the finale of a three-game series against Brandon Crawford and the Giants.
College Football: Notre Dame at Florida State
ABC, 7:30pm Live EST
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish head to Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee for a Sunday primetime matchup against the Florida State Seminoles.
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: “The Fungus Amongus”
The CW, 8pm EST, Season Finale!
When Sara (Caity Lotz) realizes Bishop’s (guest star Raffi Barsoumian) plan, Ava (Jes Macallan) convinces Sara to allow the Legends to make an exception to the rules to help fight back. Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) comes up with an interesting plan that allows Sara to connect with an old friend. Meanwhile, amid a battle, Sara and Ava make an important decision but need the help of the team to pull it off.
Lucy Worsley’s Royal Myths & Secrets: “Kings George III and IV & the Napoleonic War”
PBS, 8pm (WTTW Chicago, 7pm) EST
The Regency Era, thought of as genteel, well-ordered, and full of beautiful buildings and Jane Austen novels, was actually an age of revolution. In this episode, host Lucy Worsley examines the so-called “madness” of King George III and how it threatened the British throne. Contrary to popular myth, the king’s illness generated sympathy among the British public, but it forced him to hand over power to his extravagant and unpopular son, who would eventually be crowned George IV.
CIA vs. Bin Laden: First In
REELZChannel, 8pm EST
This revealing documentary chronicles the 10-year hunt for Osama bin Laden by the Central Intelligence Agency following the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks. The program features interviews with 18 people, including senior CIA leaders, who played critical roles in the hunt for the al-Qaida mastermind, many of whose accounts have never been publicly told until now.
Star of the Month: Paul Robeson
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Actor/singer/activist Paul Robeson, famed for the recognizable bass baritone voice he brought to his acting and music, is the subject of this month’s Sunday evening Star of the Month salute on Turner Classic Movies. The first film tonight is Robeson’s movie debut, the 1925 silent production Body and Soul, which was one of the so-called “race films” of that era geared toward Black audiences. The movie was produced, written, directed and distributed by pioneering Black filmmaker and independent producer Oscar Micheaux, and Robeson — given the fame he had already achieved acting onstage during the Harlem Renaissance — agreed to star in the film for a $100 per week salary plus 3% of the gross after the first $40,000 in receipts. Body and Soul was added to the Library of Congress’ National Film Registry in 2019 for its cultural and historical significance. Also tonight: the network premiere of the Oscar-winning 1979 documentary short Paul Robeson: Tribute to an Artist, narrated by Sidney Poitier; and The Emperor Jones, the 1933 adaptation of Eugene O’Neill’s play, with Robeson in the title role, which he had previously played onstage. Like Body and Soul, this drama was produced outside the Hollywood studio system and has been preserved in the National Film Registry.
Webcam Cheerleaders
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
After the death of her beloved sister, Maisy (Joelle Farrow) transfers to the college where her sister attended, to be closer to her grieving mother and father. Unconvinced her sister died by suicide, Maisy is determined to find the truth and uncovers that many of the girls on the cheerleading squad are also webcam girls, and revealing the truth may have deadly consequences.
Billions
Showtime, 9pm EST, Midseason Premiere!
In the second half of Season 5, the presence of powerful billionaire Mike Prince (Corey Stoll) sends ripples through Axe Capital and gives Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti) a potential new weapon in his fight against Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis). Alliances form, get ripped apart and form anew, and everyone from Taylor (Asia Kate Dillon) to Wendy (Maggie Siff) gets roped into the conflict, which comes very close to destroying all they hold dear.
Rick and Morty
Adult Swim, 11pm EST, Season Finale!
The cult-favorite animated series ends Season 5 tonight.