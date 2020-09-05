TV Best Bets for September 5

Apocalypse ’45
Discovery Channel, 8pm EST
This documentary recounts the final months of World War II in the Pacific with never-before-seen, raw color film footage and the voices of those who lived through the events. It documents events from the flag raising at Iwo Jima in February 1945, to the harrowing kamikaze attacks and vicious ground combat at Okinawa in April of that year, to the first test of the atomic bomb in the remote deserts of New Mexico on July 16. Also driving the narrative are recently completed interviews with 24 men who lived through these nightmarish events.
Dolly!
getTV, 6am EST
What we wouldn’t give for a Dolly Parton variety show today! In this 1976 half hour, she covers Jackie Wilson’s “Higher and Higher” and duets with Freddy Fender on “Before the Next Teardrop Falls.”
Horse Racing: Kentucky Derby
NBC, 2:30pm Live EST
Postponed from May, horse racing’s premier event, the Kentucky Derby, takes place at Churchill Downs in Louisville. The rescheduled race is the second in the Triple Crown series, sandwiched between June’s Belmont Stakes and next month’s Preakness Stakes. Belmont winner Tiz the Law is the Derby’s heavy early favorite.
Love Island
CBS, 8pm EST
Bikini-clad babes, bronzed bros and new arrivals stirring up drama — should be business as usual on the weekly recap for Love Island, where singles couple up hoping to win $100,000. Plus: unseen footage.
The TCM End of Summer Tour
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
TCM’s cinematic concert tour continues today with The Who in The Kids Are Alright(1979); the Rolling Stones in Shine a Light(2008); the punk rock and metal documentaries The Decline of Western Civilization(1981) and The Decline of Western Civilization Part II:The Metal Years(1988); and the King in This Is Elvis(1981).
Love Takes Flight
Hallmark Channel, 9pm EST, Original Film!
A hospital director re-examines her rigid lifestyle when a free-wheeling EMS pilot enters her life. Stars Tom Thon, Nikki DeLoach, Jeff Hephner, Skylar Olivia Flanagan, Barbara Niven, Kwajalyn Brown, Bisserat Tseggai and Dwayne Boyd.
Black Love
OWN, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
The fourth season of this popular and groundbreaking NAACP Image Award-nominated docuseries premieres with back-to-back episodes. Created by husband-and-wife filmmakers Codie and Tommy Oliver, the series continues to present real, honest, emotional and transparent love stories from some of the most successful people in business and entertainment, as well as everyday couples. Among the featured celebrity couples this season will be Dulé Hill and Jazmyn Simon, Jemele Hill and Ian Wallace, Bill and Kristen Bellamy, and Deborah Joy Winans and Terrence Williams.
21 Bridges
Showtime, 9pm EST
The NYPD shuts down Manhattan to find two cop killers (Taylor Kitsch and Stephan James) in this 2019 thriller. Black Panther’s magnetic Chadwick Boseman stars.
