TV Best Bets for September 6

Social Society
ALLBLK, Season Premiere!
Join host Kendall Kyndall and the Social Society for a second season where they take a fresh look into the week’s trending topics, social buzz and exclusive sketch comedy. Each episode of the weekly variety talk show welcomes top influencers, lifestyle experts and tastemakers for epic discussions on Black culture, education, race, politics and everything in between.
Street Outlaws: Gone Girl
discovery+, New Series!
In this Street Outlaws spinoff series, seven of the fastest female drivers from around the country converge in Las Vegas to pull off the ultimate street hustle — speeding away with as much cash as possible and some serious street cred. The series features some familiar faces from Street Outlaws — including the MSO’s Mama Hen Tricia; Queen of the Streets Precious; Wild Card racer Chelsea; and No-Prep King champ and drag racer Lizzy Musi — along with some new drivers in the street racing game, like the Ax Lady Sarah Roach; Las Vegas local Armani Johnson; and team Wyoming driver Courtney Anton.
Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space
Netflix, New Series!
This five-part docuseries covers the trailblazing Inspiration4 mission in near real time, bringing viewers behind the scenes with the four crew members who will make history as the first all-civilian mission into orbit. Episodes 1 and 2 are available today.
Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem
Peacock, New Miniseries!
This first original special limited event series based on the long-running daytime drama Days of Our Lives airs in five installments, with one episode dropping daily this week beginning today and culminating in the series finale this Friday (all episodes are available to stream for free). In Beyond Salem, set over a long weekend, John (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena (Deidre Hall) travel to Zurich; Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) and Ciara (Victoria Konefal) have a romantic getaway in New Orleans; Chad (Billy Flynn) visits old friends in Phoenix; and Abe (James Reynolds), Paulina (Jackée Harry), Lani (Sal Stowers) and Eli (Lamon Archey) vacation in Miami. All find themselves embroiled in a mystery involving stolen jewels which, in the wrong hands, could cause dire consequences for their hometown of Salem. It’s a race against time for ISA agent Billie Reed (Lisa Rinna) as she crosses the globe in search of this missing treasure. Also set to appear are Eileen Davidson; Jackie Cox, the Canadian drag queen famously known for her Rinna impersonation; and Charles Shaughnessy, who reprises the role of Shane Donovan, the character he regularly played on Days from 1984-92.
Tamron Hall
Syndicated, Season Premiere!
Emmy winner Tamron Hall is back for Season 3 of her weekday talk show where the host will welcome more entertainment, sports and lifestyle headline makers, and share the hottest up-and-coming fashion designers, the latest do-it-yourself and crafting trends, music performances, and fun cooking and baking tips.
Roswell, New Mexico: “Goodnight Elizabeth”
The CW, 8pm EST
Liz’s (Jeanine Mason) plan does not go as expected, putting herself, Isobel (Lily Cowles) and Michael (Michael Vlamis) in danger. Meanwhile, Eduardo (guest star David DeSantos) confides in Alex (Tyler Blackburn).
College Football: Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game: Louisville vs. Ole Miss
ESPN, 8pm Live EST
Week 1 of the college football season wraps up with the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta as the Louisville Cardinals take on the Ole Miss Rebels on ESPN.
Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Explore what really happened inside the palace that drove Harry (Jordan Dean) and Meghan (Sydney Morton) to leave everything behind in order to make a future for themselves and their son Archie. The movie will detail Meghan’s growing isolation and sadness, their disappointment that “The Firm” was not defending them against the press’ attacks, and Harry’s fear that history would repeat itself and he would not be able to protect his wife and son from the same forces that may have contributed to his mother’s untimely death.
American Ninja Warrior: “National Finals 2”
NBC, 8pm EST
The National Finals continue in Las Vegas, where the ninjas face up to eight supersized obstacles on the world’s most challenging course. For the first time in finals history, the competitors will have a Split Decision where they must decide between a grueling upper-body obstacle or a riskier balance obstacle in the hopes of securing their spot in the last stage of the finals and a chance to win $1 million.
Music by Ennio Morricone
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
It’s a memorably tuneful evening on Turner Classic Movies tonight when the network airs four films featuring the wonderful sounds of legendary Italian film composer Ennio Morricone. The first three films on tonight’s agenda represent standouts from Morricone’s scoring for films from his home country, with final title being one of the Hollywood productions that he scored. First is Cinema Paradiso (1988), the acclaimed, Best Foreign Language Film Oscar-winning drama that was Morricone’s first of 13 collaborations with Italian director Giuseppe Tornatore. Tonight’s next film features one of Morricone’s most iconic scores, accompanying a movie directed by another filmmaker with whom he frequently worked — Sergio Leone’s The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1966), the third of the director’s classic Dollars trilogy of “Spaghetti Westerns” that are forever linked with Morricone’s brilliantly unique music. Following that is the Italian Algerian historical war film The Battle of Algiers, which found Morricone producing the impactful score — incorporating Indigenous Algerian drumming, and various vocal and physical sound effects — alongside director Gillo Pontecorvo, his good friend. This evening’s last film is Days of Heaven (1978), Terrence Malick’s renowned period drama that earned Morricone his first Best Original Score Oscar nomination.
The Republic of Sarah: “The Last Rabbit”
The CW, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
Sarah (Stella Baker) is offered the chance for Greylock to receive international recognition, but at a great personal cost, and turns to Grover (Ian Duff) for support. Bella (Landry Bender) is thriving in politics and tries to convince her dad to make it permanent. Danny (Luke Mitchell) offers to help Corinne (Hope Lauren) with her legal problems, but Corinne asks for something he wasn’t expecting. Meanwhile, Tyler (Forrest Goodluck) sees that AJ (Nia Holloway) is struggling and offers to help. In return, AJ gives him a gift that supports his newfound passion.
Help! I Wrecked My House
HGTV, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
Home renovation expert Jasmine Roth helps homeowners fix botched do-it-yourself home-reno projects. In this new season, Jasmine will continue to help distressed homeowners by fixing their renovation fails with her innovative designs and creative storage solutions.
Ten Steps to Disaster
Smithsonian Channel, 9pm EST, New Series!
Through declassified documents and interviews with key players, this series uncovers the steps that led to the JFK assassination, the 737 Max crashes, 9/11 and more. In the premiere episode, “Twin Towers,” discover ten mistakes, oversights and missed opportunities that paved the way to disaster on 9/11. See how intelligence failures, missed warnings and confusion at the top together led to the disaster, and what America needs to do to confront future threats.
Alien Encounters Declassified
Travel Channel, 9pm EST
This two-hour special looks at reported close encounters with extraterrestrials.
ATL Homicide: “Charles Boyer”
TV One, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
Charles Boyer becomes an unfortunate victim of a string of gang-committed murders happening all across the city. Detectives Quinn and Velazquez are able to trace the crimes back to three suspects due to the carjacked SUV and stolen cards they used in committing these crimes. In the investigation, it is determined that the Jack Boys gang is behind the heinous crime, but Quinn and Velazquez have to go through a host of different paths to capture all the suspects.
The Ultimate Surfer: “A Little Game of This”
ABC, 10pm EST
In a surprising twist, the surfers are greeted by some old friends who force them to up their game. New teams get a second chance at redemption, but old alliances could hinder their progress. Four teams enter the Wildcard Wave Challenge in hopes of keeping their Championship Tour dreams alive.
Creepshow
AMC, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
Based on the 1982 horror comedy classic of the same name, Season 2 continues to feature a series of segments that explore terrors from murder to the supernatural and unexplainable.
The Wall: “Jordan and Maurcus”
NBC, 10pm EST
Jordan, who works in real estate, and Maurcus, a nonprofit manager, are newlyweds from Atlanta. The two traveled to the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian to help rebuild the islands. Will these newlyweds have the knowledge and the luck to win the honeymoon money they deserve?
The Missing Evidence: “9/11 Secret Explosions in the Towers”
Smithsonian Channel, 10pm EST
Could a sprinkler system, designed to prevent disasters, be the very thing that caused the Twin Towers to collapse? Do we know all there is to know about the collapse of the Twin Towers? This series investigates compelling testimonies and explosive accusations surrounding history’s great mysteries and legends. By using cutting-edge technology and analytics, we examine data and eyewitness accounts in search of the missing evidence that will finally separate reality from mystery.