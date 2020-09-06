TV Best Bets for September 6

Undercover
Netflix, Season Premiere!
Almost a year after the events of Season 1, Kim works for a human rights NGO. With the help of her former colleague Bob, her investigation into illegal arms trade in Syria leads her to El Dorado Ranch, a horse riding ranch in the Belgian countryside. Bob goes undercover and tries to get into the good graces of the brothers Laurent and JP Berger, arms dealers. Meanwhile, from inside prison, Ferry Bouman continues his search for the true identities of undercover agents Bob and Kim, while Bob’s teenage daughter Polly wants to find out once and for all who her father really is.
NASCAR Cup Series: Southern 500
NBCSN, 6pm Live EST
The green flag waves on the 10-race Cup Series playoffs with Round of 16 action starting at the Southern 500 at South Carolina’s Darlington Raceway. Kevin Harvick leads the pack of qualifying drivers, which also includes Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano, Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney and Martin Truex Jr.
Baseball: St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs
ESPN, 7pm Live EST
Call it “The Empty Confines.” Wrigley Field is the site of this Sunday Night Baseball NL Central matchup as Paul Goldschmidt and the Cards face Javier Báez and the Cubs in the third of a four-game set.
FOX NFL Sunday 2020 Season Preview
FOX, 7pm EST
Join Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Jimmy Johnson, Michael Strahan, Curt Menefee and the rest of the FOX NFL Sundaycrew as they preview the upcoming NFL season.
Top Gear
BBC America, 8pm EST
One of many thrills in this new season of car-crazy British importTop Gearis a speed contest that pits test driver and journalist Chris Harris, in a McLaren Speedtail, against a Royal Air Force fighter jet. Top Gearpacks in lots of superlative and silly moments, with nonstop jokes and banter from Harris and his fellow cohosts, athlete Freddie Flintoff and comedian Paddy McGuinness. Tonight, a British summer holiday in used convertibles somehow lands Harris in a T. rex suit on a golf driving range. And in one of the series’ daring stunts, they attempt to bungee jump a car off a 540-foot dam in Switzerland — with Flintoff at the wheel. Buckle up!
Boxing: Ugas vs. Ramos
FOX, 8pm Live EST
ThePremier Boxing Championsseries continues as top welterweight contender Yordenis Ugas takes on Abel Ramos for the WBA welterweight title.
Air Disasters
Smithsonian Channel, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
Tonight on the addictive series, now in its 15th season: Interviews with investigators and detailed reenactments piece together the human error that caused a 1992 Pakistan International Airlines flight to crash into the Himalayas during the difficult descent into Kathmandu.
The TCM End of Summer Tour
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
TCM’s Labor Day weekend of classic concert films really heats up today, with tonight’s lineup kicking off more than 30 straight hours to send the summer off with a musical bang. Highlights this evening include Led Zeppelin in The Song Remains the Same(1976), Jimi Hendrix in JimiHendrix (1973) and Jimi Plays Monterey(1986), and more.
The Real Housewives of Potomac: “The Text Heard ’Round the Lake House”
Bravo, 9pm EST
The ladies host a pageant to help pass the time at Monique’s lake house. Meanwhile, Monique’s frustration with her husband Chris’ lack of support grows. Wendy and Ashley make amends, but Wendy’s sudden turn leaves Karen questioning her authenticity. Candiace’s world is turned upside down when she receives a shocking text about one of the ladies’ husbands, leaving her contemplating whether or not to break the news.
Carnival Eats: “Orange Is the New Snack”
Cooking Channel, 9pm EST
Noah Cappe discovers brand-new carnival eats in the orange groves of California at the Cloverdale Citrus Fair. The Bacon Churro Cheeseburger is a meaty mouthful, and Spicy Ramen Fries combine crispy fries, crispy noodles and all the Japanese toppings you love. Two sweet treats round out the day. Next, it’s across the country to Florida to visit the Highlands County Fair. Bourbon Street meets the midway with the Bourbon Street Sammie, and a fairground staple gets a hit of Florida flavor with the Key Lime Funnel.
How It Really Happened With Hill Harper
HLN, 9pm EST
The docuseries reexamines the horrifying 2003 attack on Roy Horn — of Siegfried and Roy — by his 380-pound white tiger. The Vegas entertainer’s spine was severed, yet he always maintained the big cat was pulling him to safety.
Power Book II: Ghost
Starz, 9pm EST, New Series!
Picking up where Powerleft off, this new series follows Tariq St. Patrick as he grapples with a new world order: his father dead and his mother, Tasha, facing charges for the murder her son committed. Not to mention the academic rigors of the Ivy League university Tariq is attending to earn his inheritance. Truly on his own for the ?rst time in his life, Tariq is forced to split his time between school and hustling to pay for Davis MacLean, the fame-hungry defense lawyer who is Tasha’s only hope of getting out of jail.
The Osbournes Want to Believe: “Bark at the Moon”
Travel Channel, 10pm EST
Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne encounter footage of UFO armies on the moon, and Jack Osbourne introduces his parents to the infamous Skinwalker Ranch. The First Family of Darkness also watches poltergeists go utterly mad and compares souls to flatulence.
