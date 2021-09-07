TV Best Bets for September 7

Impeachment: American Crime Story
FX, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
The next chapter in Ryan Murphy’s ripped-from-the-headlines anthology series tackles the Bill Clinton scandal, with Edie Falco and Clive Owen as the first couple, Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky, and the ubiquitous Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp.
Rebuilding Hope: The Children of 9/11
Magnolia Network on discovery+
Families with children born after their fathers perished on 9/11 share their stories.
Kid Cosmic
Netflix, Season Premiere!
Jo learns what it means to be a true leader as the Local Heroes embark on a space adventure to find the remaining Stones of Power and save the galaxy.
Octonauts: Above & Beyond
Netflix, New Series!
The Octonauts expand their exploration beyond the sea — and onto land. With new rides and new friends, they’ll protect any habitats and animals at risk.
Untold: “Breaking Point”
Netflix, Series Finale!
This five-part series of sports documentary films concludes with Breaking Point, in which former tennis star Mardy Fish opens up about his struggles with mental health.
Major League Baseball: N.Y. Mets at Miami Marlins
FS1, 6:30pm Live EST
NL East foes begin a three-game series at Miami’s LoanDepot Park as Pete Alonso and the N.Y. Mets face Miguel Rojas and the Marlins.
History’s Greatest Mysteries
History, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
In the two-hour episode “Expedition Bermuda Triangle,” a team of renowned explorers makes startling new discoveries in the depths of the Bermuda Triangle. Has this area’s infamous mystery finally been solved?
Teen Mom OG
MTV, 8pm EST, New Episodes!
Whether it’s pursuing higher education, starting a business or expanding their families, Amber, Catelynn, Cheyenne, Maci and Mackenzie are working harder than ever to achieve their goals.
America’s Got Talent: “Semifinals 2”
NBC, 8pm Live EST
Live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, 11 semifinalists perform for a chance to win $1 million and be named the most talented act in America. The results will be revealed tomorrow night.
Queen Sugar
OWN, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
In Season 6, the Bordelon family begins to reclaim their lives coming out of the pandemic. As Ralph Angel (Kofi Siriboe) and Darla (Bianca Lawson) plan the arrival of their new baby, Nova (Rutina Wesley) continues to speak out against political corruption and Charley (Dawn-Lyen Gardner) faces a life-altering decision. Throughout the season, viewers will witness the joy amid the struggle and humanity’s ability to persevere through whatever life may bring.
Musical Orphans
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Tonight’s five films on Turner Classic Movies — some pretty well known, others perhaps not as much — are centered around plucky orphans in stories that are either outright musicals, or at least feature songs. First up is one of the most memorable musicals about an orphan — Annie, the Oscar-nominated 1982 big-screen adaptation of the Broadway musical that itself was based on the beloved comic strip character Little Orphan Annie. Aileen Quinn, in her first credited film role, stars as the 10-year-old title character, with Albert Finney as Daddy Warbucks and Carol Burnett as Miss Hannigan, the cruel manager of Annie’s orphanage. The memorable soundtrack includes enduring tunes like “Tomorrow” and “It’s the Hard-Knock Life.” Next, Shirley Temple stars in the musical drama Curly Top (1935), whose title is her orphan character’s nickname. Temple famously introduced the song “Animal Crackers in My Soup” in the film. Another adaptation of a popular stage musical is next with Oliver! (1968), which is also based on Charles Dickens’ classic novel Oliver Twist and stars Mark Lester as the title orphan. Oliver! won five of the 11 Oscars for which it was nominated, including Best Picture (it was the last G-rated film to win this category), Best Director (Carol Reed) and Best Score of a Musical Picture — Original or Adaptation (Johnny Green). Its toe-tapping soundtrack includes songs like “Food, Glorious Food,” “Oliver!” and “Where Is Love?” Up next is 1948’s Big City, whose original movie poster billed it as a “Big-Hearted Drama With Songs!” and which is about three bachelors (Robert Preston, Danny Thomas and George Murphy) who adopt an orphan (Margaret O’Brien), then eventually fight over custody. The evening concludes with Lili (1953), about a French orphan (Best Actress Oscar nominee Leslie Caron) who gets a job with a carnival puppet show. Bronislau Kaper won an Oscar for his music, which includes his setting for the song “Hi-Lili, Hi-Lo.”
Good Bones: “
HGTV, 9pm EST
Mina Starsiak Hawk and Karen E Laine are back in the up and coming neighborhood of Old Southside to renovate a dilapidated home that was abandoned after being irreparably damaged by a fire. The duo realize they must demolish the structure and decide to give the new build a French inspired design twist. Their robust plan might be too much for the neighborhood, or it might just be the perfect home to attract new buyers to the area.
Michelle Carter: Love, Texts & Death
Investigation Discovery, 9pm; also streams on discovery+ EST
From the outside, it seemed as though 17-year-old Michelle Carter and 18-year-old Conrad Roy had a modern clandestine romance, mostly communicating online via phone calls and texts while keeping their relationship secret from family and certain friends. But a darker secret was Conrad’s struggle with mental health issues, including depression. He confided in Michelle, and she seemed to be helping him. What began with Michelle encouraging Conrad to seek help took a disturbing turn, resulting in Conrad’s suicide. When police search for answers, the true relationship between the teens is uncovered, and Michelle finds herself on trial for involuntary manslaughter for the role she may have played in Conrad’s death.
Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant
MTV, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
New moms Kayla J. and Madisen experience the ups and downs of parenthood alongside Kayla S., Brianna, Rachel and Kiaya.
Frontline: “America After 9/11”
PBS, 9pm (WTTW Chicago, 8pm) EST
On Sept. 11, 2001, an attack carried out by 19 hijackers changed the course of history. Wars were launched, the world’s geopolitical order scrambled and long-held American principles were compromised out of fear of another attack. America’s response to that tragic day not only transformed the Middle East, but also fundamentally altered America itself. Now, on the 20th anniversary of 9/11, see how four presidents responded to that fateful day and the fear it unleashed. From the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq to the Jan. 6 insurrection, learn how the events on one September morning changed everything.
My Big Fat Fabulous Life: “Vaxed and Waxed”
TLC, 9pm EST
Freshly vaxed and waxed, Whitney and Ashley are headed to Georgia for a big girls’ retreat. With international travel restrictions relaxing, Whitney wonders if her virtual relationship will finally become a reality or if her French man will say au revoir.
The Ultimate Surfer: “Will You Accept This Wave?”
ABC, 10pm EST
The eight remaining surfers share their stoke and give surfing lessons to Bachelor Nation fan favorites Hannah Ann Sluss and Mike Johnson. Later, the surfers light up the night with a beach party and groovy nighttime surf session under the moonlight. In the Floaters Wave Challenge, surfers with the longest hang time and creativity will avoid the Surf Off and ultimately, elimination.
Twice Bitten
BET, 10pm EST, Original Film!
In this whodunit, a sexy con man targets his next mark for his latest swindle. But his routine scam hits a snag when suspicion mounts and the scheme spirals into desperation, betrayal and murder. LisaRaye McCoy and Kevin A. Walton star.
Cities of the Underworld
History, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
In “Mayan Apocalypse,” host Don Wildman explores deep below ancient ruins as he searches for clues pointing to the true fate of the once-mighty Mayan empire.
Capital One College Bowl: “Championship”
NBC, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
Season 1 of the revival of the classic game show concludes, and the winning school will be determined. Peyton Manning hosts.
Air Disasters: “The Pentagon Attack”
Smithsonian Channel, 10pm EST
See how the Pentagon attack on 9/11 was carried out and how it permanently altered air travel today.
Haunted Hospitals
Travel Channel, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
Get creeped out by new episodes of this series exploring reported paranormal experiences that occurred in hospitals. In the season premiere, the spirit of a young man returns to the hospital where he died to seek closure; a near-death experience opens a patient up to the paranormal; and the otherworldly cries of a ghost baby haunt a pregnant woman after she is rushed to the hospital.