TV Best Bets for September 7

Life Below Zero
Nat Geo,, Season Premiere!
It’s time for Season 15 of the series that offers an inside look at just how tough it is to live off the grid in Alaska. Follow the stories of Sue Aikens (who lives for nine months of the year north of the Arctic Circle); hunter and trapper Ricko DeWilde; Chip and Agnes Hailstone and their kids; Andy Bassich, a longtime resident of the Yukon Territory, who’s isolated as the Yukon River freezes until he’s able to cross the ice; and Jessie Holmes, who lives without electricity and running water. They have endured whiteout snowstorms, frozen terrain and man-eating carnivores, with the crew capturing it all in temperatures as low as minus 50.
Live With Kelly and Ryan
Syndicated
After hosting from home since March, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest are back in the studio. Whether guests will visit in-person is still TBD.
The TCM End of Summer Tour
TCM, continues all day, Catch a Classic!
Today is Labor Day, the unofficial end of summer, and the end of TCM’s summer sendoff of classic concert films. The marathon ends strong, with highlights today includingMonterey Pop(1968), the superb, nearly four-hour-long director’s cut ofWoodstock(1970), the Beatles in AHard Day’s Night(1964) and more.
The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever!: “Juan Pablo Galavis”
ABC, 8pm EST, Season Finale!
Juan Pablo, the charming soccer player and single dad from Venezuela, went from being the sexiest man alive to one of the most controversial Bachelors in franchise history. Simultaneously, Bachelor Nation was introduced to Clare Crawley, the upcoming Bachelorette. Her search for love with Juan Pablo not only changed her life but also promises to make her own romantic journey to find her soulmate a memorable one.
Killing Michael Jackson
Bounce TV, 8pm EST
This documentary makes its exclusive U.S. premiere tonight on Bounce TV. It features never-before-seen images of the fateful day that legendary pop icon Michael Jackson died, and is told through the eyes of detectives Orlando Martinez, Dan Myers and Scott Smith — all three of whom were involved in the investigation that ultimately led to the arrest and conviction of Jackson’s doctor, Conrad Murray, for involuntary manslaughter.
Jade Eyed Leopard
Nat Geo Wild, 8pm EST
Born under a safari camp tent in the Maasai Mara in Kenya, her name is “Toto” — Swahili for small — and she has striking, bright, aquamarine eyes. Emmy- and Oscar-winning actor Jeremy Irons narrates this special that reveals the first three years of Toto’s life as she learns the fundamental skills of survival and makes her passage to adulthood.
American Ninja Warrior
NBC, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
Season 12 of the athletic competition series kicks off with a two-hour episode. The top 50 athletes will bring along two people from their communities to compete with them, for a total of 150 competitors. This season will feature an abridged format with multiple rounds: Qualifiers (six-obstacle course), Semi-Finals (10-obstacle course) and Finals (10-obstacle course plus Power Tower playoff bracket). To determine the winner during the Finals, the top eight ninjas will compete in a playoff bracket where they will race head-to-head on the Power Tower. The winner will earn $100,000. Episodes will also air Sundays on Telemundo.
Paranormal Caught on Camera: “Haunted Dam and More”
Travel Channel, 8pm EST
In this new episode airing on a special day and time at the end of the show’s 12-hour Labor Day marathon, two men stumble upon the apparition of a ghostly bride in a haunted church; shocking drone footage captures the elusive Ohio Grassman; and frightened ferry passengers witness an alien invasion at sunset.
Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne
A&E, 9pm EST
This two-hour documentary traces Ozzy Osbourne’s life from his childhood in poverty and time in prison, to fronting Black Sabbath and his successful solo career, to becoming one of rock’s elder statesmen and a lovable 21st-century television dad. As Ozzy turns 70, he reflects on the intimate details of his successes and failures, and his unique ability for survival and perseverance — including never-before-seen interviews about his recent Parkinson’s diagnosis.
Below Deck Mediterranean: “Shot Through the Heart, and Ibiza’s to Blame”
Bravo, 9pm EST
While Jess deals with a scary medical condition, Rob draws Malia’s ire by continuing to underperform on deck. Tom looks to polish off a perfect charter for the demanding Damons, while Aesha deals with a bout of homesickness. And during a wild crew night out in Ibiza, one relationship deepens while another goes off the rails.
Devil’s Road: The True Story of Ed and Lorraine Warren
Travel Channel, 9pm EST
This two-hour documentary kicks off Travel Channel’s new Shock Docsfranchise, which is a series of documentary specials airing throughout the fall that explore some of America’s most infamous true horror stories. Devil’s Roadlooks at famed paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. Over the course of their 50-year career, the couple investigated thousands of hauntings, including some of the most famous cases ever recorded, such as the Amityville Horrorhouse and the real-life Rhode Island home behind the Conjuringfilms.
Life Below Zero: Next Generation
Nat Geo, 9pm EST, New Series!
Following the season premiere of Life Below Zerois the new series Life Below Zero: Next Generation, which follows a group of “less experienced” residents who “speak to the growing dissatisfaction the current generation has with technologies,” after choosing the Alaskan wilderness over modern-day society.
Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations: “Kyoto”
Cooking Channel, 10pm EST
Andrew Zimmern explores the elaborate feasts, home-cooked comfort food, sushi and confections of Kyoto, Japan. From the artistic multicourse dining experience known as Kaiseki, to the everyday humble comfort foods called Obanzai, Andrew eats some of Japan’s oldest culinary traditions.
