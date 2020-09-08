TV Best Bets for September 8

Ocean’s 11
TCM, 3:45pm EST, Catch a Classic!
The Rat Pack was at the pinnacle of their film appearances in this very enjoyable heist comedy about World War II vets Danny Ocean (Frank Sinatra) and Jimmy Foster (Peter Lawford), who recruit nine of their former military comrades to help them rob five Las Vegas casinos on New Year’s Eve. The fun ensemble cast also includes Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., Joey Bishop, Angie Dickinson, Cesar Romero, Norman Fell and plenty more.
Love, Romance & Chocolate
Hallmark Channel, 8pm EST, Original Film!
An American accountant enters a contest to become the chocolatier for the royal family of Belgium. Stars Lacey Chabert, Will Kemp, Maarten Ketels, Kevin Van Doorslaer, Loriane Klupsch, Brittany Bristow, Charlotte Bongaerts, Floriane Bibauw and Guillaume Dolmans.
America’s Got Talent: “Semi-Finals 1”
NBC, 8pm Live EST
Live from Universal Studios Hollywood, 11 semifinalists perform for a chance to win $1 million and be named the most talented act in America. The episode will re-air this Friday.
American Experience: The Vote: “Hour One”
PBS, 8pm EST
Learn about the first generation of leaders in the decades-long battle to win the vote for women. In the 19th century, a time when women had few legal rights, Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton galvanized thousands to demand equal citizenship.
Women Make Film: “Believability, Introducing Character, and the Meet Cute”
TCM, 8pm EST
Tonight’s episode features a master class in believability in films from Lois Weber’s The Blotto Maren Ade’s Toni Erdmann; a look at the many ways to meet people and be introduced to characters in films, like going to a house, overhearing people and witnessing bizarre action; and an examination into the classic Hollywood trope of a “meet cute” between characters.
Biography: I Want My MTV
A&E, 9pm EST
This documentary, which premiered at Tribeca Film Festival in 2019 and became a crowd favorite at festivals around the world, details the story of a network that evokes youth for a generation now grown, and influenced the global media landscape for decades to come. It weaves together exclusive interviews with the network’s founders and VJs, artists and journalists, along with rarely seen archival footage and outtakes, including an interview with the late David Bowie that was never broadcast on television.
Homicide City
Investigation Discovery, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
Season 3 of the series takes a deep dive into the crimes that shook Philadelphia to its core. The series explores cases from a darker time that had police detectives banding together across the metropolitan landscape in a sequence of manhunts. In the season premiere, a birthday ends in tragedy when the beloved Nunez family is brutally murdered in their corner store. The triple-homicide orphans two girls and leaves detectives in the dark until a chance encounter breathes new life into the case.
Frontline: “Growing Up Poor in America”
PBS, 9pm EST
The experience of child poverty is explored against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic and increasing racial tensions. Set in Ohio, this film follows children and their families navigating issues of poverty, homelessness, race and new challenges due to COVID-19.
Backyard Envy: “You Grow Girl!”
Bravo, 10pm EST
The Manscapers are challenged with their biggest task yet — creating a minimalist space for Mel’s friends Nayla and Kevin, which is totally out of their comfort zone. Meanwhile, James is excited to take on a big project — a World Pride float for a hotel giant. He struggles with focusing on the residential jobs, pushing the Manscapers further and further apart.
Eddie Eats America: “Florida”
Cooking Channel, 10pm EST
Strongman Eddie Hall gets a lesson in pro wrestling from his childhood idols and WWE legends, the Headbangers. Then, he tours the Florida Everglades with guide Jesse Kennon to meet some alligators before eating fried alligator tails and frog legs. Finally, at legendary Jaxson’s Ice Cream Parlor, Eddie attempts the “Kitchen Sink” challenge of a mobile sink filled to the brim with 9 pounds of ice cream and 2 pounds of toppings.
Hard Knocks: Los Angeles
HBO, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
Find out which hopefuls make the cut as the docuseries wraps its time inside the L.A. Chargers and Rams training camps and the NFL season begins.
Living a Nightmare
Investigation Discovery, 10pm EST, New Series!
This series tells the stories of real people who face the surreal horror of losing loved ones to vicious crimes. With every tick of the clock, detectives work to seek justice for the families, all while never forgetting the victims whose own dreams were so callously interrupted. In the premiere episode, a bloodstained bicycle hidden in an Ohio cornfield sets the stage for an unspeakable crime. While police race to find missing college student Sierah Joughin, a vicious predator lurks somewhere in the rural Midwestern countryside.
Harbor From the Holocaust
PBS, 10pm EST
In a Holocaust story of hope, 20,000 Jews find refuge in Shanghai during World War II. This film explores the relationship of the refugees and their host city, and the survivors who carried on the traditions that would have been consigned to oblivion.
