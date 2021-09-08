TV Best Bets for September 8

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.
Disney+, New Series!
For 16-year-old prodigy Dr. Lahela “Doogie” Kamealoha (Peyton Elizabeth Lee), surfing with her chill dad (Jason Scott Lee), trying to ace her driver’s test and jolting a man’s dislocated hip back into place is just another day. This spirited update of the Neil Patrick Harris coming-of-age drama Doogie Howser, M.D. — shot on location in Hawaii — takes place in a world where that 1989-93 series once aired. In fact, that’s how Lahela got her nickname at the hospital where her mom (Kathleen Rose Perkins) is also her boss. Doogie is “a bit like a superhero, but her power is her big brain,” says exec producer Kourtney Kang. “She’s not afraid to be the smartest person in the room.” Other nods to the original Doogie include the same theme song (now played on the ukulele!) and Lahela keeping a video journal. Will Harris make an appearance? Kang, who worked with the actor on How I Met Your Mother, is hopeful. “He said, ‘Season 2!’”
Wu-Tang: An American Saga
Hulu, Season Premiere!
In Season 2 of this fictionalized version of the formation of hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan, the Clan is disillusioned with life in the projects, and Bobby (Ashton Sanders) knows that success in the music industry could be their ticket to better lives. But getting the Clan members to drop everything for music isn’t easy. The resentment between Dennis (Siddiq Saunderson), Sha (Shameik Moore), Power (Marcus Callender) and Divine (Julian Elijah Martinez) still runs deep, while the other Clan members struggle dealing with inner city life. This time around, Bobby is dedicated to authenticity, and though he knows he can lead his crew through the challenges of the music business, the Clan’s fractures may prove too much to overcome. The first three episodes drop today; subsequent new episodes will be available Wednesdays.
The Circle
Netflix, Season Premiere!
In Season 3, a fresh crew of flirts, fibbers and honest allies join the Circle — and navigate new twists and turns — in hopes of winning this season’s cash prize. New episodes are available weekly.
Soccer: CONCACAF Men’s World Cup Qualifiers
Paramount+, beginning at 7:30pm Live EST
Paramount+’s live coverage of the final round of the CONCACAF men’s soccer World Cup qualifying matches continues. Tonight’s matches are Canada vs. El Salvador, Costa Rica vs. Jamaica, Panama vs. Mexico and Honduras vs. United States. The action is bookended by pre- and post-match shows.
Riverdale: “Chapter Ninety-One: The Return of the Pussycats”
The CW, 8pm EST
After going MIA during the middle of her world tour, megastar Josie McCoy (guest star Ashleigh Murray) returns to Riverdale unexpectedly. But it’s not until she reunites with her former bandmates Valerie (guest star Hayley Law) and Melody (guest star Asha Bromfield) that she opens up about the real reason why she’s back. Elsewhere, Veronica (Camila Mendes) gets creative after a surprise visit from her old friend Alexandra Cabot (guest star Camille Hyde).
Curb Appeal Xtreme
HGTV, 8pm EST, New Series!
HGTV’s popular outdoor renovation show Curb Appeal will get a fresh spin in Curb Appeal Xtreme. The new series will combine the architectural and design savvy of John Gidding, the horticulture and landscape design genius of Jamie Durie, and the custom carpentry and furniture wizardry of Rachel Taylor as they dramatically overhaul the front and backyards of homes in Nashville, Tennessee.
America’s Got Talent: “Semifinals Results 2”
NBC, 8pm Live EST
Five acts from among last night’s performances will move on to the finals. Viewers can send their favorite performer to the next round by using the America’s Got Talent official app or going to nbc.com to vote.
Directed by Mike Nichols
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Mike Nichols, who went from success directing stage plays to fame that was at least as equal as a film director, is the focus of tonight’s Turner Classic Movies lineup. It begins with one of Nichols’ most famous films, the 1967 Best Picture Oscar-nominated comedy/drama The Graduate, which won him a Best Director Oscar in what was just the second movie he directed. Following that is a 2016 installment of PBS’ American Masters biographical documentary series about Nichols. The films then pick up again with Nichols’ directorial debut, Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (1966), the Best Picture Oscar-nominated, Elizabeth Taylor/Richard Burton-led adaptation of Edward Albee’s play that earned Nichols his first Best Director Oscar nomination. The evening winds up with Gilda Live (1980), Nichols’ documentary film that captured comedian/actress Gilda Radner’s one-woman show performance of Gilda Radner Live on Broadway.
Family Game Fight!: “The Collins Family vs. the Bailey Family”
NBC, 9pm EST
A new episode of Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard’s game show premieres tonight.
Too Soon: Comedy After 9/11
Vice, 9pm EST
This documentary explores the sudden halt and triumphant rebirth of comedy following the cataclysmic events of Sept. 11, 2001. The entertainers who struggled to establish humor’s place in a post-9/11 world narrate the special, which features interviews with David Cross, Janeane Garofalo, Marc Maron, Matthew Broderick, Aasif Mandvi, Rob Riggle, Nathan Lane, Gilbert Gottfried, Cedric the Entertainer, Chris Kattan, Lewis Black, Doug Stanhope, Jimmy Carr, Russell Peters and many more.
Good Trouble: “Closing Arguments”
Freeform, 9:30pm EST, Season Finale!
In this 90-minute season finale, Callie (Maia Mitchell) questions her choices, Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) interviews for a new job, Malika (Zuri Adele) considers an offer away from DPN, Gael (Tommy Martinez) is forced to put his priorities into perspective, and Alice (Sherry Cola) must make a tough decision.
Memory Box: Echoes of 9/11
MSNBC, 10pm; also streams on Peacock EST
In the months following America’s worst terror attack, a simple video booth recorded the thoughts, feelings, fears and eyewitness testimonies of more than 500 Americans. Now, 20 years later, these same voices return to reflect on the past two decades in this special, which brings to the screen their collective, untold and hugely relevant story.
Future of Work: “Futureproof”
PBS, 10pm EST
How can we predict job growth, training needs and the role of education to prepare for the work of the future? What are the challenges and consequences of the pandemic and America’s racial and economic disparities?
Crowning New York
Smithsonian Channel, 10pm EST
After the devastating attacks of 9/11, New York City needed to rebuild itself emotionally, spiritually and physically. The site where the Twin Towers once stood was now a gaping pit, and the entire world watched to see what, if anything, could fill the void. Witness the story of One World Trade Center, one of the most significant, and dangerous, construction jobs ever launched. From brazen designs and heated debates to dangerous tasks at dizzying heights, we detail every step of this towering, poignant achievement.
My Feet Are Killing Me: “Frankenfoot”
TLC, 10pm EST
When a man who urinates on his feet, a patient with twisted toes and a woman who says she walks like a clodhopper visit the doctors, they are faced with shock — and wet socks.