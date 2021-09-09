TV Best Bets for September 9

Frogger
Peacock, New Series!
Cohosted by Damon Wayans Jr. and Kyle Brandt, this physical competition series is based on the classic 1981 video game Frogger, in which a player maneuvers a frog across a busy highway and a rushing river, avoiding all kinds of obstacles to get it safely home. This show brings Frogger to life and supersizes it on an epic course. Audiences and contestants alike will be transported into a wild and whimsical world filled with all the simple but challenging elements found in the game. The first three episodes drop today; subsequent new episodes will be available Thursdays.
Kin
AMC+, New Series!
This eight-episode family-driven Irish crime drama charts the lives of a fictional Dublin family — the Kinsellas, a small but tight-knit crime family who are increasingly at odds with the powerful drug cartel led by Eamon Cunningham (Ciarán Hinds). When the hotheaded son of Kinsella patriarch Frank (Aidan Gillen) gets into a violent confrontation with one of Eamon’s men, the Cunninghams retaliate, resulting in a full-blown war. Amanda (Clare Dunne) enlists her brother-in-law, Michael (Charlie Cox) — recently returned from prison — to help her take down Eamon. Michael simply wishes to stay on the straight and narrow so he can reconnect with his estranged daughter, Anna. But family loyalty always wins, and Michael is soon thrust back into the brutal crime world. New episodes are available Thursdays.
All the Queen’s Men
BET+, New Series!
One of the first shows from Tyler Perry Studios’ scripted development arm, this drama is based on the book Ladies Night by actor Christian Keyes (who also wrote the series and portrays a hitman known as “The Concierge”) and is set in the world of male exotic dancing in Atlanta. It centers around the life of Marilyn “Madam” DeVille (Eva Marcille). Madam is a fierce businesswoman who is at the top of her game in the nightclub industry and is surrounded by a band of trusted employees who are down to make sure that she is successful. But Madam, a self-proclaimed boss, soon discovers that more money and more power mean more problems. Will Madam retain reign as she navigates this dangerous and sexy society? Will the sensuous world of exotic dancing cost Madam her queendom and potentially her life? All 10 hourlong episodes are available today.
No Responders Left Behind
discovery+
Shot over five years, this documentary follows former Daily Show host Jon Stewart, first responder and 9/11 social activist John Feal, and FDNY hero Ray Pfeifer as they take on the U.S. government to get healthcare and benefits for the thousands of first responders who are suffering with life-threatening and financially devastating illnesses from toxins released at Ground Zero after 9/11.
Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali
Netflix
This film is billed as the definitive documentary about icons Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali, and features never-before-seen archival footage. The feature is inspired by the book Blood Brothers: The Fatal Friendship Between Muhammad Ali and Malcolm X by Randy Roberts and Johnny Smith.
Behind the Music
Paramount+, Season Finale!
The reimagined music docuseries ends its first season with a profile of rapper Joseph Antonio Cartagena, better known by his stage name Fat Joe.
American Ninja Warrior Junior
Peacock, Season Premiere!
In Season 3, the competition series is taking the nation’s top junior athletes and putting them on the world’s most iconic course to compete on some of the most challenging obstacles yet. They’ll put their mental and physical strength to the test as they go head-to-head in extra-competitive, extra-inspiring and extra-fun races. All of these junior athletes will bring their best ninja skills, indomitable spirits and fearless attitudes to the course, but only three of them will become the next American Ninja Warrior Junior champions. The first two episodes drop today; subsequent new episodes will be available Thursdays.
Top Chef Family Style
Peacock, New Series!
This family culinary competition features the most talented young chefs from across the country who will battle it out to prove that their skills are aged to perfection. The kitchen prodigies will each pair up with an adult family member who will serve as their sous chef. Together, the chef duos will compete in a series of exciting Quickfire and Elimination Challenges. Grammy-winning artist Meghan Trainor hosts, with acclaimed chef Marcus Samuelsson serving as head judge. The first two episodes drop today; subsequent new episodes will be available Thursdays.
Dead Places
Sundance Now & ALLBLK, U.S. Premiere Series!
This South African thriller follows author Will Stone (Anthony Oseyemi), who has devoted his career to solving paranormal cases but now returns home to South Africa to investigate the biggest mystery of his life: his sister’s death in a water canal 20 years earlier.
TCM Spotlight: The Greatest Stories Ever Rolled
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Airing films about roller skating or featuring famous roller-skating scenes will be how Turner Classic Movies rolls starting tonight and continuing the next two Thursday evenings. Incredibly, Xanadu somehow does not appear on any of the nights, but there are still some great titles. One of those is tonight’s leadoff film, filmmaker/star Charlie Chaplin’s comedy classic Modern Times, which, despite being produced in 1936, is a silent film. One scene famously finds Chaplin’s Little Tramp character roller skating on the fourth floor of a department store while blindfolded, unaware that he is consistently and dangerously close to the edge of a long drop (clever visual effects ensured Chaplin was actually in no danger, but still makes it hilariously harrowing for the audience to watch). Chaplin and his roller-skating skills return in the following film, a silent production that was actually made during the silent era — The Rink (1916). Here, a skating party at the title location turns into chaos. Finally, in Shall We Dance (1937), Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers, not content to make most of us envious of the dancing skills they display when they are just in their shoes, really show off with a famous comic tap dance number performed while they are wearing roller skates at a Central Park rink, to the tune of George and Ira Gershwin’s “Let’s Call the Whole Thing Off.” — Jeff Pfeiffer
Heartland
UPtv, 8pm EST, Season Finale!
In “Staying the Course,” the Season 14 finale of the long-running Canadian dramedy, while Amy (Amber Marshall) works with a challenging horse to help a friend of Clint’s (Greg Lawson), she also revives a dream to rebuild the jumping course that she and Spartan practiced on so many years ago. Meanwhile, Lou (Michelle Morgan) learns that Peter (Gabriel Hogan) won’t attend her upcoming wedding and, surprised by her emotional reaction, she is forced to face a realization about their relationship. This “supersized” episode will include exclusive bonus content following its conclusion.
NFL Football: Dallas at Tampa Bay
NBC, 8:20pm Live EST
The NFL regular season kicks off tonight on NBC at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, as Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys visit Tom Brady and the Super Bowl LV champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Christina on the Coast: “Reno Before Wedding”
HGTV, 9pm EST
Christina Haack takes on a kitchen redesign for a pair of elementary school sweethearts on an expedited schedule. She must race to finish this major renovation before the couple’s imminent wedding!
Paranormal Caught on Camera
Travel Channel, 9pm EST, New Episodes!
In tonight’s episode, a shop owner in Mexico loses customers to a haunted piñata; a man in Russia is driven out of an abandoned house by an angry poltergeist; and could a woman in California be an actual UFO magnet?
The Hustler: “
ABC, 10pm EST
Five new competitors join host Craig Ferguson in this mind-bending and enigmatic game show where motorcycles and moon cycles are clues to discovering The Hustler.
What We Do in the Shadows: “Gail”
FX, 10pm EST
An old flame returns and an ancient vehicle is resurrected in the new episode “Gail.”
First Ladies Revealed: “In Times of War”
Smithsonian Channel, 10pm EST
Every first lady has her own tale to tell, and this series examines some of the women who left their indelible mark on the White House and in history. Celebrate three first ladies who helped the country through the Civil War, World War II and 9/11.
True Crime Story: It Couldn’t Happen Here
SundanceTV, 10pm; also streams on AMC+ EST, New Series!
The first series to premiere as part of SundanceTV’s new True Crime Story franchise, the six-part It Couldn’t Happen Here follows actress Hilarie Burton Morgan (One Tree Hill), a small-town native and advocate, as she visits different small towns in an effort to shine a much-needed light on the unique ways in which crime impacts rural communities and their judicial systems. In each episode, Morgan hears the facts of a murder case from family members and local insiders in an attempt to understand the challenges the community faced investigating the crime, learn the lasting impact the crime has had on the fabric of the town and ultimately call attention to where justice currently stands.
Long Island Medium: In Memory of 9/11
TLC, 10pm EST
Medium Theresa Caputo will use her gift to bring peace to those most personally impacted by the 9/11 attacks by meeting with them in the shadow of the World Trade Center, steps from the Pentagon and at the Flight 93 National Memorial near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Theresa delivers messages of healing and heroism from the spirits of their loved ones.