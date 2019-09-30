9-1-1: “Sink or Swim”
FOX, 8pm EST, Guest Star Alert!
When a massive tsunami hits the Santa Monica Pier, Buck (Oliver Stark) and Christopher (Gavin McHugh) find themselves in danger. Ronda Rousey guest-stars.
The Flintstones
MeTV, 6pm EST
Yabba dabba do! Fifty-nine years to the day that The Flintstones first debuted on television, one of the greatest animated series of all time will return. The beloved show was the first animated television series to air in primetime and paved the way for later primetime cartoon series. MeTV will air back-to-back episodes Monday-Friday.
Show Offs
BYUtv, 7pm EST, Season Premiere!
Each episode of this interactive musical improv series gives its cast, along with a special celebrity guest, the chance to “show off” by performing a spontaneously improvised play or musical, using ideas and suggestions from the studio audience.
Tricked
BYUtv, 7:30pm EST, Season Premiere!
The unscripted series that is part hilarious hidden-camera series and part sensational magic show returns for a new season!
Studio C
BYUtv, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
The long-running sketch comedy series returns.
Street Outlaws: Memphis
Discovery Channel, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
A special two-hour premiere kicks off the latest season of this series that follows JJ Da Boss and his team of Memphis grassroots racers as they take on some of the best competitors in the country.
The Voice: “The Blind Auditions, Part 3”
NBC, 8pm EST
The blind auditions continue tonight and tomorrow night.
NFL Football: Cincinnati at Pittsburgh
ESPN, 8pm Live EST
Monday Night Football features a matchup of AFC North rivals as Andy Dalton and the Cincinnati Bengals head to Heinz Field in Pittsburgh to face the Steelers.
Below Deck Mediterranean: “Au Revoir, Sirocco”
Bravo, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
On the final episode of the season, a boat catches fire in port, stranding Sirocco with nowhere to go. The interior team grows resentful of Sandy’s harsh criticisms, while Jack and Aesha contemplate their future off the boat. And Sandy calls out Hannah’s lack of passion for yachting, which leaves both of them wondering if this will be their last charter together.
All Rise: “Long Day’s Journey Into ICE”
CBS, 9pm EST
The freshman legal drama continues with the new episode “Long Day’s Journey Into ICE,” in which Lola (Simone Missick) must fend off an ICE agent pursuing an undocumented immigrant on trial for a petty crime.
A Very Brady Renovation: “
HGTV, 9pm EST
Barry Williams (Greg) joins Lara Spencer (Flea Market Flip) and Jasmine Roth (Hidden Potential) to re-create Greg Brady’s attic bedroom but in a very unexpected part of the house. Also, Jasmine pulls double duty working on Mike and Carol Brady’s master bedroom with Mike Lookinland (Bobby).
The Good Doctor: “Debts”
ABC, 10pm EST
As Dr. Andrews (Hill Harper) vows to help a good Samaritan who was injured while stopping a sexual assault, Dr. Lim (Christina Chang) faces a difficult decision when a young patient’s parents suspect that Dr. Melendez (Nicholas Gonzalez) made a mistake. Meanwhile, Dr. Murphy (Freddie Highmore) fields advice following his disastrous date with Dr. Lever (Jasika Nicole); and Dr. Browne (Antonia Thomas) gets a surprise visit from her mother.
Bluff City Law: “You Don’t Need a Weatherman”
NBC, 10pm EST
Elijah (Jimmy Smits) and Sydney (Caitlin McGee) must put personal feelings aside to help a group of farmers who are in danger of losing everything to an insidious corporate scheme. Anthony (Michael Luwoye) and Jake (Barry Sloane) team up to take on a seemingly lighthearted case about a stolen barbecue sauce recipe that actually would have a deeper impact on the city than anyone knows.
POV: “The Silence of Others”
PBS, 10pm EST
Learn about the struggle of victims and survivors of Spain’s 40-year dictatorship under Gen. Franco as they organize the groundbreaking “Argentine Lawsuit” and fight to expose crimes against humanity.