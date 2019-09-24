NCIS
CBS, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
In the 17th season premiere, Ziva (Cote de Pablo) surprises Gibbs (Mark Harmon) with a cryptic warning, prompting him to question why she remained underground for years while being presumed dead by family and friends.
The Conners: “Preemies, Weed and Infidelity”
ABC, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
In the wake of Emilio’s (Rene Rosado) deportation, Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) steps into the role of a paternal figure and creates a meticulous birth plan for Becky (Lecy Goranson). Meanwhile, Darlene (Sara Gilbert) is tangled in a complex love triangle with David (Johnny Galecki) and Ben (Jay R. Ferguson), and — like her mother — Harris (Emma Kenney) is caught up in a problem of her own.
The Resident: “From the Ashes”
FOX, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
Big changes are in store in Season 3 as Red Rock Mountain Medical takes over the hospital and the doctors of Chastain are surrounded by new rules and doctors, including a hotshot neurosurgeon played by Morris Chestnut. And when construction on the hospital’s new neurosurgery center causes a gas explosion, Conrad (Matt Czuchry) finds himself in danger.
Country Music: “Are You Sure Hank Done It This Way? (1973-1983)”
PBS, 8pm EST
During a vibrant era of country music, Dolly Parton finds mainstream success, Hank Williams Jr. and Rosanne Cash emerge from their famous fathers’ shadows, and Willie Nelson and Waylon Jennings launch the “Outlaw” movement.
Bless This Mess: “459”
ABC, 8:30pm EST, Season Premiere!
Mike (Dax Shepard) and Rio (Lake Bell) host the big event of college football season — the town’s Huskers kickoff party. But no one in Bucksnort believes they can pull it off. They might be right when Rio loses Portia, the pig that’s been selected for the lucky pig race. Beau (David Koechner) and Kay (Lennon Parham) frantically try to hide the fact that they’ve split up, with mixed results.
mixed-ish
ABC, 9pm EST, New Series!
This black-ish spinoff recounts the unusual childhood of Rainbow Johnson (Tracee Ellis Ross) in the mid ’80s. Twelve-year-old Rainbow (Arica Himmel) and her family move to the suburbs after being forced out of their hippie commune. Bow and her siblings have to adjust to life in mainstream America, which hasn’t fully embraced the idea of a mixed-race family. Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Tika Sumpter, Gary Cole and Christina Anthony also star.
FBI: “Little Egypt”
CBS, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
After a bomb detonates at a restaurant in Queens, the case becomes personal for OA (Zeeko Zaki), but what initially seems like a terrorist attack reveals itself to be more complex.
Empire: “What Is Love”
FOX, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
In the premiere of the musical drama’s sixth and final season, Lucious (Terrence Howard) is a wanted fugitive and on the run from the Feds. Meanwhile, Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) focuses on her brand outside of Empire, which now includes a daytime talk show and a community center.
This Is Us
NBC, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
The hit drama returns for its fourth season amid the Pearson family undergoing major life transitions. “We’ve got Randall and Beth’s move to Philadelphia and both of them embarking on new careers. We have Kate and Toby with a brand-new baby. And we have Kevin juggling his career, trying to figure out his romantic life, and of course trying to answer his eternal question of what is going to fulfill him in this life,” teases co-showrunner and executive producer Isaac Aptaker. He also shares, “Our [season] premiere is one of the most ambitious episodes we’ve ever done and we’re expanding our show in a huge way.”
black-ish: “Pops the Question”
ABC, 9:30pm EST, Season Premiere!
Summer was a season of change for the Johnsons. The twins are headed into eighth grade, and Junior (Marcus Scribner) is out on his own managing social media for Migos. Meanwhile, Pops (Laurence Fishburne) reveals that he is getting married.
Emergence
ABC, 10pm EST, New Series!
When Police Chief Jo Evans (Allison Tolman) finds a young child near the scene of a mysterious accident with no memory of her name or what happened, she’s pulled into a conspiracy that threatens the life of the child and everyone Jo loves, and her notion of what it means to “protect and serve.”
NCIS: New Orleans: “Judgement Call”
CBS, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
On the sixth season premiere, Pride (Scott Bakula) must cut his vacation short when Hannah (Necar Zadegan) is suspended for breaking protocol during a joint investigation with the FBI.
New Amsterdam
NBC, 10:05pm EST, Season Premiere!
The staff of the hospital deals with the aftermath of the ambulance accident.