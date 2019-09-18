MasterChef
FOX, 8pm EST, Season Finale!
The top three home cooks are ready to tackle the biggest culinary challenge of their lives: a three-course meal for judges Gordon Ramsay, Joe Bastianich and Aarón Sánchez that will determine this season’s winner. At stake is the opportunity to learn hands-on in each judge’s restaurant and a $250,000 prize.
America’s Got Talent: “Live Results Finale”
NBC, 8pm Live EST, Season Finale!
The Season 14 winner is determined.
Country Music: “I Can’t Stop Loving You (1953-1963)”
PBS, 8pm EST
In Memphis, Sun Studios artists Johnny Cash and Elvis Presley usher in the era of rockabilly. Elsewhere, Ray Charles crosses America’s racial divide by recording a country album, while Patsy Cline shows off Music City’s smooth new Nashville Sound.
The Real Housewives of Dallas: “Donde Esta Margarita”
Bravo, 9pm EST
D’Andra blows off a big business meeting with Travis because of a “hair emergency.” LeeAnne gets creative in order to afford her uber-expensive couture wedding gown. The women all travel to Careyes, Mexico, for some fun in the sun at Kary’s resort-like villa, but things quickly take a turn when tensions rise between Kary and LeeAnne.
American Horror Story
FX, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
The ninth season of Ryan Murphy’s horror anthology series, called American Horror Story: 1984, is set at Camp Redwood and pays homage to classic slasher films. The cast includes Emma Roberts, Gus Kenworthy, Angelica Ross, Matthew Morrison, Cody Fern, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd and John Carroll Lynch.
A Little Late With Lilly Singh: The Primetime Special
NBC, 10pm EST
Two days after the premiere of Lilly Singh’s new late-night show, this hourlong special airing much earlier will introduce viewers who are not night owls to Singh as she takes part in sketches, interviews and games, and interacts with the audience.