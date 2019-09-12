Mr Inbetween
FX, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
Juggling a relationship, parental responsibilities, friendships and a sick brother while earning a living would be difficult for anyone, but it’s particularly difficult when you’re a criminal for hire. Scott Ryan returns as Ray Shoesmith in Season 2 of this darkly funny series.
ABC News Democratic Candidates Debate
ABC, 8pm Live EST
The top 10 Democratic frontrunners face off in a three-hour debate about current issues.
The Outpost: “The Only Way”
The CW, 8pm EST
Talon (Jessica Green) and Zed (guest star Reece Ritchie) unlock a power that Talon distrusts. The Mistress (guest star Robyn Malcolm) plots an unlikely path to victory as a deadly assassin is on the loose at the Outpost. Naya (guest star Amita Suman) faces her old master, with startling consequences.
NFL Football: Tampa Bay at Carolina
NFL Network, 8:20pm Live EST
NFC South foes clash at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., as Jameis Winston and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers on Thursday Night Football.
Mixtape
AXS TV, 8:30pm EST, New Series!
This star-studded classic rock series puts the spotlight on a different music icon each week as they sit down to discuss their favorite songs of all time and share their own personal mixtape playlists. The series kicks off with Foreigner founder, songwriter and guitarist Mick Jones sharing priceless anecdotes.
Th
SundanceTV, 12am (late-night)Season Premiere!In Season 2, Kate (Shoshannah Stern) and Michael (Josh Feldman) are determined to reboot their friendship. But what’s that they say about best-laid plans? Kate’s past returns to haunt her in surprising ways as she finds her voice at work. Michael tries to walk the straight and narrow path, but everyone sees the truth except for him.