Couples Therapy
Showtime, 10pm EST, New Series!
This new docuseries brings viewers into the world of four couples undergoing weekly therapy. Dr. Orna Guralnik deftly guides the couples through the minefield of honest confrontation with each other and with themselves, revealing the real-life struggles — and extraordinary breakthroughs — typically hidden behind closed doors.
Titans
DC Universe, Season Premiere!
DC Comics’ first live-action series for its streaming service returns, with new cast members Esai Morales as supervillain Slade Wilson (a.k.a. the assassin Deathstroke) and Drew Van Acker as the hero Aqualad.
Tennis: US Open: Men’s Semifinals
ESPN, 4pm Live EST
The US Open men’s singles semifinal matches take place today at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, N.Y.
VICE News Tonight
HBO, 7:30pm EST, Series Finale!
HBO’s first ever daily news magazine comes to a close tonight.
The UnXplained: “Incredible Survivors”
History, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
In the season finale, host William Shatner and his team of scientists, historians, engineers and researchers look into stories that defy the limits of human survival: plane crashes, subzero temperatures and superhuman feats performed while people are in danger.
Killjoys: “Don’t Stop Beweaving”
Syfy, 10pm EST
Dutch (Hannah John-Kamen) and Zeph (Kelly McCormack) embark on a sisterly road trip to a dangerous cult on Leith to find the key to The Lady’s destruction.
Good Talk With Anthony Jeselnik
Comedy Central, 11pm EST, New Series!
In this six-episode interview series, host Anthony Jeselnik, formerly of Comedy Central’s The Jeselnik Offensive, talks with his comedian friends Nick Kroll, Natasha Leggero, Kumail Nanjiani, Tig Notaro, Kristen Schaal and David Spade.