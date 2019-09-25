The Masked Singer
FOX, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
Last winter’s surprise hit returns with a two-hour season premiere and a fresh crop of celebs who are ready to show off their vocal talents, but not their faces. In each episode, celebrities present their best vocal performances while clad in outrageous costumes. After several clues are revealed about the costumed celeb’s identity, judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke offer their best guess of each masked singer’s identity.
The Goldbergs: “Vacation”
ABC, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
Before Erica (Hayley Orrantia) and Barry (Troy Gentile) go off to college, Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey) insists the family take a road trip to go on vacation to Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif. But things do not go as planned as they travel across the country.
Survivor
CBS, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
Season 39 finds prior winners Boston Rob Mariano and Sandra Diaz-Twine returning to the series, but as mentors rather than contestants. When this season’s castaways visit the former Sole Survivors on the “Island of the Idols,” they’ll try to learn from Mariano and Diaz-Twine’s prior success and strategies.
Chicago Med
NBC, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
In the Season 5 premiere, Will (Nick Gehlfuss) and Natalie (Torrey DeVitto) face the aftermath of a horrific car accident and are left to battle for their lives. An investigation is launched following the suspicious death of Cornelius Rhodes, Dr. Rhodes’ (Colin Donnell) father. Maggie (Marlyne Barrett) receives life-changing news. Dr. Charles (Oliver Platt) cuts his honeymoon short to tend to a young patient he suspects might have schizophrenia.
Country Music: “Don’t Get Above Your Raisin’ (1984-1996)”
PBS, 8pm EST, Series Finale!
“New Traditionalists” like Reba McEntire, George Strait, Randy Travis and the Judds help country music stay true to its roots in a time that also sees both the rise of superstar Garth Brooks and the return of an aging Johnny Cash to the industry he helped create.
Schooled: “Dangerous Minds”
ABC, 8:30pm EST, Season Premiere!
The summer is over. On the first day of school, Lainey (AJ Michalka) is excited to be back at William Penn Academy, but Mellor (Bryan Callen) warns her that being a pal to her students is not a good idea. Meanwhile, Principal Glascott (Tim Meadows) introduces the newest science teacher to the faculty, but CB (Brett Dier) is skeptical of her no-nonsense approach.
Modern Family: “New Kids on the Block”
ABC, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
Haley (Sarah Hyland) is determined to follow the advice in her parenting books with the twins, but Phil (Ty Burrell) and Claire (Julie Bowen) think their old methods are better. Meanwhile, Manny (Rico Rodriguez) is set to direct Jay’s (Ed O’Neill) dog bed commercial in the hopes of winning his ex-girlfriend back.
Buzz
HBO, 9pm EST
This revealing documentary follows Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter and author Buzz Bissinger as he experiences a sexual awakening while collaborating with Caitlyn Jenner on her tell-all memoir.
Chicago Fire
NBC, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
In the Season 8 premiere, the mattress factory fire spirals out of control, and truck and squad lay it all on the line in hopes of getting the trapped victims out alive.
Suits
USA Network, 9pm EST, Series Finale!
The popular and acclaimed drama comes to an end after nine seasons.
Single Parents: “Summer of Freedom”
ABC, 9:30pm EST, Season Premiere!
It looks like summer is a bust with Will (Taran Killam) doing all the things on the “Angie and Will’s List of Summer Fun” with Tracy Freeze (Jama Williamson); Angie (Leighton Meester) obsessing over writing the world’s longest email to her ex; and Douglas (Brad Garrett) inexplicably ghosting Poppy (Kimrie Lewis) on their first date.
S
ABC, 10pmNew Series!Based on the graphic novels, this series follows Dex Parios (Cobie Smulders), a military veteran with a gambling debt, PTSD and a dark view of the world, who decides to become a private investigator — all while taking care of her brother with Down syndrome with help from her friend Grey (Jake Johnson).
South Park
Comedy Central, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
Trey Parker and Matt Stone’s South Park is back for a 23rd season of unbelievably immediate and ruthless responses to news and pop culture events as told through the misadventures of foulmouthed youngsters Cartman, Stan, Kyle and Kenny.
It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia
FXX, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
The gang — yes, even Dennis (Glenn Howerton) — is back for a 14th season as Mac (Rob McElhenney), Charlie (Charlie Day), Dee (Kaitlin Olson) and Frank (Danny DeVito) concoct brand-new schemes.
Chicago P.D.
NBC, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
When Kelton is found murdered, Voight’s (Jason Beghe) grudge against the mayor-elect puts him under suspicion. Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) and Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) are eager to prove their sergeant’s innocence, but the more evidence they gather, the closer they come to doing the opposite. After making bail, Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) searches for a missing Antonio (Jon Seda).