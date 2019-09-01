The Righteous Gemstones
HBO, 10pm EST
Rejoice: Justified’s Walton Goggins makes his debut in the twisted comedy playing pastor Baby Billy Freeman, the younger brother of power-hungry televangelist Eli Gemstone’s (John Goodman) late wife.
NTT IndyCar Series: Grand Prix of Portland
NBC, 3:30pm Live EST
In the 2019 NTT IndyCar season’s penultimate race, top drivers Josef Newgarden, Alexander Rossi, Simon Pagenaud, Scott Dixon and Will Power compete in the Grand Prix of Portland, contested on the 12-turn road course at Portland International Raceway.
College Football: Houston at Oklahoma
ABC, 7:30pm Live EST
Star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and the Oklahoma Sooners kick off their 2019 campaign at Norman’s Memorial Stadium for a rare Sunday primetime matchup against the Houston Cougars.
The Real Housewives of Potomac: “Unanswered Questions”
Bravo, 8pm EST
The women scramble to find Katie and are shocked to discover her true whereabouts. Gizelle battles mother nature, while Karen teaches the ladies a unique technique. The fun comes to a screeching halt when Karen and Ashley get into an unexpected conflict — catching everyone off-guard.
Fear the Walking Dead
AMC, 9pm EST
As Season 5 continues, the remaining characters in this Walking Dead spinoff will strive to build a better life for themselves — and find a permanent place to live. Helping that journey along tonight is the introduction of Rabbi Jacob (Colony’s Peter Jacobson), who is discovered in his synagogue by the group’s reformed foe Charlie (Alexa Nisenson). Former Marine Sarah (Collins) and TWD transplant Dwight (Austin Amelio), meanwhile, grow closer while facing this round’s adversary, Logan (Matt Frewer).
Succession
HBO, 9pm EST
When ruthless media mogul Logan Roy (Brian Cox) and troubled son Kendall (Jeremy Strong) arrange a meeting with a rival CEO (Oscar and Emmy winner Holly Hunter), she uses a controversy surrounding a star anchor at the Roy family news network to her advantage.
What Just Happened??! With Fred Savage: “Stonebrook”
FOX, 9:30pm EST, Season Finale!
After The Flare is canceled, Fred is heartbroken but must now do his job discussing FOX’s new hit drama Havenbrook. Ron Funches and former WWE wrestler Paige stop by the TV aftershow for a program that doesn’t actually exist.