Return to Downton Abbey: A Grand Event
NBC, 8pm EST
This hourlong special is hosted by Emmy-winner Derek Hough and filmed at the historic Highclere Castle in England. It features interviews with the cast of the new Downton Abbey theatrical film debuting in theaters on Sept. 20, who talk about what made the original series so unique and appealing, as well as how it easily segues into the feature film.
CFB 150: The Greatest
ESPN, 7pm EST, New Series!
This 11-episode series airing as part of ESPN’s College Football 150 initiative features a wide range of Top 11 lists related to the sport, from ranking the all-time best uniforms to the top rivalry games and more.
The Outpost: “Nothing Short of Heroic”
The CW, 8pm EST
Garret (Jake Stormoen) runs into Talon (Jessica Green), now a Prime Order captive as Gwynn’s (Imogen Waterhouse) lost relation has a claim to the throne. Meanwhile, Janzo (Anand Desai-Barochia) becomes desperate to find a plagueling cure. Lastly, a devastating Prime Order weapon is revealed.
NFL Football: Tennessee at Jacksonville
NFL Network, 8:20pm Live EST
Marcus Mariota leads the Tennessee Titans into Jacksonville’s TIAA Bank Field to face the Jaguars in this Week 3 Thursday Night Football game.
Mixtape: “REO Speedwagon’s Kevin Cronin & Dave Amato”
AXS TV, 8:30pm EST
REO Speedwagon frontman Kevin Cronin reflects on how the Beatles’ groundbreaking performance on The Ed Sullivan Show drove him to a career in rock. He also performs REO Speedwagon’s hit “Keep Pushin’” with bandmate Dave Amato.
The Last Days of Phil Hartman
ABC, 9pm EST
This ABC News special takes a look at the final days before the tragic death of Phil Hartman and how his loss is still felt today.
The Parent Trip
BYUtv, 9pm EST, New Series!
Each episode of this series follows a thrill-seeking celebrity as he or she takes a parent or child on a bucket list adventure. Celebs including Jennie Garth, Jaleel White, Keshia Knight Pulliam, Monica Potter and James Maslow take part in adventures ranging from zip lining across the Niagara Gorge to shark fishing in the Atlantic.
Two Sentence Horror Stories: “Trilogy”
The CW, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
The finale pulls three stories into one — “Ma,” about a young woman’s new romance, her Chinese mother and the lengths she will take to keep her “perfect” daughter home; “Guilt Trip,” a hitchhiker horror tome following a good Samaritan who is forced to rethink her decision; and “Singularity,” centered on a biohacker tapping into more than just the internet.
The Paley Center Salutes “The Good Place”
NBC, 9pm EST
A week before the acclaimed comedy The Good Place begins its final season, this hourlong special looks back at the series through highlights and behind-the-scenes footage as well as interviews with cast members and executive producers.