Transformers: Rescue Bots Academy
Discovery Family Channel, 9am EST, New Episodes!
The animated series returns in a new time slot with four back-to-back episodes.
College Football
ABC, ESPN, FOX & FS1, beginning at 12pm Live EST
Week 2 of the college football season features Army at Michigan (FOX), Cincinnati at Ohio State (ABC), Nebraska at Colorado (FOX), Texas A&M at Clemson (ABC), BYU at Tennessee (ESPN), LSU at Texas (ABC), Buffalo at Penn State (FOX) and California at Washington (FS1).
Tennis: US Open: Women’s Final
ESPN, 4pm Live EST
The US Open women’s singles champion is crowned today at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, N.Y.
Major League Baseball
FS1, beginning at 4pm Live EST
FS1 airs a doubleheader of divisional rivalry games as the N.Y. Yankees are at the Boston Red Sox and the Philadelphia Phillies are at the N.Y. Mets.
WOW: Women of Wrestling
AXS TV, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
The 24-episode second season of the all-female wrestling league finds the hit promotion back with a vengeance. The premiere finds The Beast, Jungle Grrrl and Havok lining up to challenge WOW world champion Tessa Blanchard. A Triple Threat Number One Contender Match will decide who wrestles Blanchard for the title.
Identity Theft of a Cheerleader
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
During her senior year of high school, Vicky (Maiara Walsh) dropped out of school. Now 31, Vicky is at rock bottom. Desperate and miserable, she decides to steal the identity of a high school cheerleader and redo her final year.
Patrick Swayze: Ghosts & Demons
REELZ Channel, 9pm EST
In this two-hour special, follow beloved actor Patrick Swayze’s rise to fame in hit movies such as Dirty Dancing and Ghost, and delve into his private world of pain, fear and self-sabotage hidden behind his public face.