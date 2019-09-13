Undone
Amazon Prime Video, New Series!
After Alma Winograd-Diaz (Rosa Salazar) suffers a near-fatal accident, she starts having visions of her late father, Jacob (Bob Odenkirk). He encourages her to tap into a mysterious and previously undiscovered ability to travel through space and time with the hopes of preventing his untimely death.
Unbelievable
Netflix, New Series!
This new drama is inspired by real-life events. When teenager Marie Adler (Kaitlyn Dever) files a police report claiming she’s been sexually assaulted by an intruder in her home, the investigating detectives, as well as the people closest to her, come to doubt the truth of her story. Meanwhile, hundreds of miles away, detectives Grace Rasmussen and Karen Duvall (Toni Collette and Merritt Wever) meet while investigating an eerily similar pair of intruder rapes, and they partner to catch a potential serial rapist.
“Friday the 13th” Marathon
AMC, 10am EST
Witness the unstoppable horror of Jason Vorhees in this all-day marathon featuring Friday the 13th (1980), Friday the 13th Part 2, Friday the 13th Part III, Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives, Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter and Friday the 13th (2009).
College Football
ESPN, beginning at 6pm Live EST
Friday night college football on ESPN has North Carolina at Wake Forest, followed by a matchup of Cougars as Washington State takes on Houston in the AdvoCare Texas Kickoff at NRG Stadium in Houston.
EA Sports Madden NFL 20 Classic
The CW, 8pm EST
The largest tournament in Madden NFL Championship Series history takes place in Arlington, Texas, as players from around the world gather for three days of intense competition. With 500 competitors vying for the championship, the competition heats up as the players battle it out for the title belt and their share of the $190,000 prize pool.
Re
ABC, 9pmSeason Finale!Cat Chambers (Poppy Montgomery) is on the run and fearing for her life and freedom. Hearts are broken and futures are uncertain as Cat faces her toughest case yet — to clear her own name.
Peaking
The CW, 9pm EST, New Series!
Each episode of this docuseries, presented in conjunction with Red Bull, shows an unfiltered and intimate portrait of an extreme sports athlete, told in his or her own words and experienced from his or her perspective, during the 72-hour period immediately before, during and after a landmark event in their career.
American Masters/VOCES: “Raul Julia: The World’s a Stage”
PBS, 9pm EST
Discover the life and career of Raul Julia, the award-winning actor and humanitarian known for versatile roles from Shakespearean plays to The Addams Family. This is a joint presentation of VOCES and American Masters.
Murder in the Bayou
Showtime, 9pm EST, New Docuseries!
Showtime’s first true-crime docuseries uncovers the secrets of a troubled town and investigates a series of unsolved murders of eight women whose bodies were discovered between 2005 and 2009 in drainage canals and on desolate back roads in and around the rural town of Jennings, La.
Killjoys: “Terraformance Anxiety”
Syfy, 10pm EST
The Lady’s terraforming plans are becoming a reality as the Killjoy trio scramble to find a way of defeating her.
Room 104
HBO, 11pm EST, Season Premiere!
Season 3 of the anthology series from Jay and Mark Duplass returns with 12 episodes, each telling a unique story of the characters who pass through a single room of a typical American chain motel. Season 3 includes tales of a man searching for a cure to his chronic skin condition, the caretaker of an exotic animal looking to make a sale and estranged siblings reuniting to make an investment.