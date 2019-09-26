Perfect Harmony
NBC, 8:30pm EST, New Series!
Disgraced former Princeton music professor Arthur Cochran (Bradley Whitford) is in his late wife’s Kentucky hometown when he encounters a ragtag church choir that could use some serious vocal lessons. Arthur soon discovers that he needs this choir as much as they need him. Anna Camp, Tymberlee Hill, Rizwan Manji and Will Greenberg also star.
Grey’s Anatomy: “Nothing Left to Cling To”
ABC, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
Meredith (Ellen Pompeo), Richard (James Pickens Jr.) and Alex (Justin Chambers) must deal with the consequences after Bailey (Chandra Wilson) fires them from Grey Sloan for insurance fraud. After disappearing in the fog, Jackson (Jesse Williams) helps a man in a dangerous situation, as his relationship with Maggie (Kelly McCreary) comes to a new crossroad. Meanwhile, Tom (Greg Germann) gets new responsibilities at the hospital that throw the doctors for a loop.
Young Sheldon: “Quirky Eggheads and Texas Snow Globes”
CBS, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
As the hit comedy returns for its third season, Mary (Zoe Perry) worries about the mental health of Sheldon (Iain Armitage).
NFL Football: Philadelphia at Green Bay
FOX & NFL Network, 8pm Live EST
Thursday Night Football is at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis., as Carson Wentz and the Philadelphia Eagles face Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.
Superstore
NBC, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
Amy (America Ferrera) tries to help her employees cope with Mateo’s (Nico Santos) immigration detention with the introduction of a new robot coworker that makes them fear they could be replaced.
Mixtape: “Rick Springfield”
AXS TV, 8:30pm EST
Chart-topping rocker Rick Springfield explains how the Rolling Stones inspired him to collect obscure rock albums.
The Unicorn
CBS, 8:30pm EST, New Series!
Walton Goggins (Vice Principals, Justified) stars as a charming, sought-after widower — a “unicorn” in the social media dating world — in this delightfully entertaining new comedy.
A Million Little Things: “Coming Home”
ABC, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
When Delilah (Stephanie Szostak) goes into labor, Eddie (David Giuntoli) feels compelled to tell Katherine (Grace Park) the truth about being the baby’s father. Meanwhile, Gary (James Roday) and Maggie (Allison Miller) struggle with living together post-cancer, and Rome (Romany Malco) and Regina (Christina Moses) continue to be at odds about having a baby of their own.
Mom: “Audrey Hepburn and a Jalepeño Pepper”
CBS, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
In the seventh season premiere, Bonnie (Allison Janney) struggles to enjoy her perfect honeymoon with Adam (William Fichtner), while Christy (Anna Faris) makes some questionable changes at the bar.
The Outpost: “This Is Our Outpost”
The CW, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
The Prime Order attacks the Outpost. Talon (Jessica Green) risks everything with a bold plan, as Garret (Jake Stormoen) seeks his revenge. Meanwhile, Gwynn (Imogen Waterhouse) has to decide the fate of someone she held dear and once trusted.
The Good Place
NBC, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
As the fourth and final season begins, with Eleanor (Kristen Bell) assuming the role of the architect, the group adapts to the challenges facing them when four test subjects inhabit a new neighborhood under their supervision.
Carol’s Second Act
CBS, 9:30pm EST, New Series!
This new comedy stars Patricia Heaton (The Middle, Everybody Loves Raymond) as Carol, a middle-aged divorcée who has finally accomplished her dream of becoming a physician. Carol experiences triumphs and tribulations as she deals with being “the old intern” among peers her children’s age. Ashley Tisdale, Kyle MacLachlan, Lucas Neff and Sabrina Jalees also star.
Sunnyside
NBC, 9:30pm EST, New Series!
This new single-camera comedy stars Kal Penn as Garrett Modi, a disgraced former New York City councilman whose indiscretions went viral. An attempt to cash in on his infamy turns into his accepting a job — and a chance at redemption — helping a group of immigrants pass their naturalization tests. Kiran Deol, Diana Maria Riva, Samba Schutte and Moses Storm also star.
How to Get Away With Murder: “Say Goodbye”
ABC, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
Annalise (Viola Davis) struggles with the personal toll that Laurel (Karla Souza) and Christopher’s (Jasmyne and Adrianna Jones) disappearance has taken on everyone. Meanwhile, Oliver (Conrad Ricamora), Frank (Charlie Weber) and Bonnie (Liza Weil) disagree on the possible reasons behind Laurel’s disappearance.
Evil
CBS, 10pm EST, New Series!
This psychological mystery drama examines the origins of evil along the dividing line between science and religion. The series focuses on a skeptical female psychologist who joins a priest-in-training and a carpenter as they investigate the Church’s backlog of unexplained mysteries, including supposed miracles, demonic possessions and hauntings.
Law & Order: SVU
NBC, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
The series enters its 21st season, surpassing Gunsmoke and the original Law & Order to become the longest-running primetime live-action series in TV history. In the premiere episode, when an actress accuses a high-powered media mogul of attempted rape, Benson (Mariska Hargitay) finds herself in a high-stakes game of cat and mouse. Meanwhile, changes in the squad room put Carisi (Peter Scanavino) between a rock and a hard place. Ian McShane, Peter Gallagher, Zuleikha Robinson and Jamie Gray Hyder guest star.