College Football
ABC, CBS, ESPN, FOX, FS1 & NBC, beginning at 12pm Live EST
Top college football games on the Saturday schedule are Pittsburgh at Penn State (ABC), Ohio State at Indiana (FOX), New Mexico at Notre Dame (NBC), Alabama at South Carolina (CBS), Iowa at Iowa State (FS1), Arizona State at Michigan State (FOX), Florida at Kentucky (ESPN), Clemson at Syracuse (ABC), Oklahoma at UCLA (FOX) and Texas Tech at Arizona (ESPN).
The Cheerleader Escort
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
College freshman Cassie (Alexandra Beaton) is thrilled when she earns a spot on the cheerleading squad. When she meets Terry (Damon Runyan), the charismatic president of the alumni association, she finds herself falling for the older man. But all is not as it seems, and Cassie learns that members of the team moonlight as escorts for rich alumni, and that the man she’s falling in love with is part of that group.TV Best Bets week of 090819