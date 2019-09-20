Between Two Ferns: The Movie
Netflix, Original Film!
Zach Galifianakis stars in this adaptation of his cult web series created for Funny or Die. Scott Aukerman, co-creator of the series, cowrote the film with Galifianakis and also directed.
Disenchantment
Netflix, Season Premiere!
Matt Groening’s (The Simpsons) animated satire of fantasy stories returns for Season 2. Abbi Jacobson, Eric Andre and Nat Faxon return with voice roles.
“Rambo” Double Feature
AMC, 8pm EST
The only thing more awesome than 1980s-era Sylvester Stallone is oiled-up ’80s Stallone in a headband. Catch First Blood and Rambo: First Blood Part II.
Live PD
A&E, 9pm Live EST, Season Premiere!
Hosted by Dan Abrams with analysis from Tom Morris Jr. and Sgt. Sean “Sticks” Larkin, this series showcases the policing of America, following diverse police departments from across the country in real time as they patrol their communities. Using dashcams along with fixed rig and handheld cameras, the show captures the work of a varied mix of urban and rural police forces on a typical Friday and Saturday night.
College Football
ESPN2 & FS1, beginning at 9pm Live EST
A pair of college football games are on tonight’s schedule as Air Force is at Boise State on ESPN2 and Utah is at USC on FS1.
Great Performances: “Now Hear This”
PBS, 9pm EST, New Miniseries!
Each episode of this four-part fine-arts documentary miniseries is dedicated to a famed classical composition and proves how each piece remains relevant to today’s culture. Series host Scott Yoo journeys across Europe to discover how composers Bach, Vivaldi, Scarlatti and Handel created their timeless masterworks.
VOCES: “The Pushouts”
PBS, 10pm EST
Meet Victor Rios, a high school dropout and former gang member turned award-winning professor, author and expert on the school-to-prison pipeline, who works with young people who have been “pushed out” of school for reasons beyond their control.
Killjoys: “Last Dance”
Syfy, 10pm EST, Series Finale!
Dutch (Hannah John-Kamen) uses Khlyen (Rob Stewart) to bait The Lady and finds herself in the middle of a final, epic showdown.