The Secret Lives of Cheerleaders
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Incoming transfer student Ava (Savannah May) reluctantly tries out for her new school’s cheerleading team at the insistence of her overly ambitious mother (Denise Richards). When Ava makes the team and transitions into her new life among the high school royalty, she discovers that becoming part of the squad comes at a price.
Major League Baseball: Houston at Milwaukee
ESPN, 4pm Live EST
José Altuve and the Houston Astros are at Miller Park in Milwaukee for the first game of a two-game interleague set against Christian Yelich and the Brewers.
Steven Universe: The Movie
Cartoon Network, 6pm EST, Original Film!
This animated musical movie based on the fan-favorite series takes place two years after the events of the Season 5 finale. A now-16-year-old Steven and his friends are ready to enjoy the rest of their lives peacefully. However, all of that changes when a new sinister Gem arrives, armed with a giant drill that saps the life force of all living things. The Crystal Gems must work together to save all organic life on Earth.
College Football: Notre Dame at Louisville
ESPN, 8pm Live EST
A Labor Day college football matchup has the Notre Dame Fighting Irish visiting Kentucky’s Cardinal Stadium to take on the Louisville Cardinals.
So You Think You Can Dance
FOX, 8pm EST
In a two-hour episode, only six dancers remain and two must be sent home. Find out who will make it into the final four and stay in the running to be named America’s Favorite Dancer.
American Ninja Warrior: “Las Vegas National Finals Night 2”
NBC, 8pm EST
The National Finals continue with Night 2 from Las Vegas, where this season’s top competitors tackle the world’s toughest obstacle course. The first stage features eight obstacles, including Roulette Row and Diving Boards, which are brand-new to the course and must be completed in under two minutes, 30 seconds to advance to the second stage.
Live Rescue: Emergency Response
A&E, 9pm EST, New Series!
An unflinching look at firefighters and EMTs in action, each episode features compelling moments of emergency first responders from across the U.S. in a wide variety of situations from car accidents to structure fires, medical emergencies and more.
Below Deck Mediterranean: “Nauti Girls Need Love Too”
Bravo, 9pm EST
Ben’s first dinner doesn’t wow the guests as much as he had hoped, leaving him questioning if he still has his sea legs. Anastasia has a hard time adjusting back to her old third stew role, while Travis continues to have a difficult time losing Jack to Aesha. And when 20 knots of wind strike, the deck team rushes to secure the vessel, leaving Colin in a place that could end his season.
Autopsy: The Last Hours of … Garry Shandling
REELZ Channel, 9pm EST
Delve into the life and final days of standup comedian, actor and producer Garry Shandling.
Grand Hotel: “Dear Santiago”
ABC, 10pm EST
Alicia (Denyse Tontz) and Javi (Bryan Craig) continue their mission to figure out what really happened to their mother. Santiago (Demián Bichir) still finds himself bound to Mateo (Shalim Ortiz), as startling secrets from his past come to light.
POV: “Farmsteaders”
PBS, 10pm EST
As agriculture moves toward large-scale farming, the Nolan family returns home to resurrect their dairy farm.