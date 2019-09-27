Transparent Musicale Finale
Amazon Prime Video, Series Finale!
As the Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning series comes to an end, the cast and crew present a musical episode as its final bow. After the sudden death of Maura Pfefferman (Jeffrey Tambor), ex-wife Shelly (Judith Light) embarks on creating a play that represents her family. As the Pfeffermans deal with grief in their own ways, they come together for a joyful celebration of transformation.
The Politician
Netflix, New Series!
Ryan Murphy’s (American Horror Story) first production under his recent Netflix deal is this dark satire about what it takes to make a politician. Ben Platt plays wealthy student Payton Hobart. Payton has known since age 7 that he’s going to be president of the United States. But first, he’ll have to navigate the most treacherous political landscape of all: Saint Sebastian High School. Gynweth Paltrow, Jessica Lange and Zoey Deutch also star.
Skylines
Netflix, New Series!
This German drama is set in Frankfurt, where a young and gifted hip-hop producer gets the chance of a lifetime when he signs with Skyline Records. But the worlds of music, organized crime and high finance collide when the label owner’s gangster brother returns from exile to claim his share.
American Housewife: “The Minivan”
ABC, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
As the Otto family ushers in a new era, Katie (Katy Mixon) and Greg (Diedrich Bader) make the emotional decision to sell the family minivan. Meanwhile, Oliver (Daniel DiMaggio) suffers a setback that forces him to rethink how to accomplish his goals.
Hawaii Five-0
CBS, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
The hit drama returns for its 10th season.
Fresh Off the Boat: “Help Unwanted?”
ABC, 8:30pm EST, Season Premiere!
After Brandi Chastain scores the World Cup-winning goal against China and rips off her jersey to celebrate, Evan (Ian Chen) gets his first case of “the tingles,” and Louis (Randall Park) and Eddie (Hudson Yang) must team up to give him the talk. Meanwhile, Jessica (Constance Wu) and Honey (Chelsey Crisp) learn what it means to be best friends.
Magnum P.I.: “Payback for Beginners”
CBS, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
While Magnum (Jay Hernandez) waits for Higgins (Perdita Weeks) to decide if she’ll officially become his partner, he takes the case of a missing wife who witnessed her boss’ murder during a bank robbery.
Great Performances: “Now Hear This: The Riddle of Bach”
PBS, 9pm EST
Travel to Germany and France to explore Bach’s sonatas and partitas for solo violin. Host Scott Yoo and his wife, leading flutist Alice Dade, discover a melodic similarity with Vivaldi and a riddle hidden in Bach’s portrait.
Blue Bloods: “The Real Deal”
CBS, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
In the 10th season premiere, Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) and Baez (Marisa Ramirez) grapple with a year-old homicide investigation brought to their attention by a medium who previously helped them solve a case.
VOCES: “Adios Amor
PBS, 10pm EST
See how the discovery of lost photographs sparks the search for a hero that history forgot — Maria Moreno, an eloquent migrant mother of 12 who became an outspoken leader for farmworker rights.
Van Helsing
Syfy, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
In Season 4, the first of four vampire elders has been freed, and legend has it that when their four totems are combined, the Dark One will be resurrected. Now, it’s a race against time as Vanessa Van Helsing (Kelly Overton) and her ragtag group of heroes face off against the forces of darkness.