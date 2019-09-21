Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother’s Fight to Save Her Daughter
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
This ripped-from-the-headlines film tells of a mother’s fight to save her child from a dangerous cult. After actress Catherine Oxenberg (Andrea Roth) and her daughter India (Jasper Polish) attend a leadership meeting led by the extremely enigmatic Keith Raniere (Peter Facinelli), India is drawn into the cult of NXIVM. She soon joins a secret sorority, led by actress Allison Mack (Sara Fletcher), where female members are branded, ordered to maintain a restricted diet and told to recruit other women as sex slaves.
College Football: Michigan at Wisconsin
FOX, 12pm Live EST
Big Ten rivals do battle at Madison’s Camp Randall Stadium as the Michigan Wolverines visit the Wisconsin Badgers on FOX.
Beyond the Headlines: Escaping the NXIVM Cult With Gretchen Carlson
Lifetime, 10pm EST
Gretchen Carlson investigates the shocking and twisted world of NXIVM, a purported self-help group that targeted and trapped young women. The group’s former leader, Keith Raniere, was found guilty of racketeering, sex trafficking and other crimes. A cult deprogrammer shares insight about how the cult rose to power, and actress Catherine Oxenberg shares her story of trying to get her daughter out of the cult.