Lip Sync to the Rescue
CBS, 8pm Live EST
Cedric the Entertainer hosts this new special inspired by the #LipSyncChallenge viral video phenomenon. Fans cast votes on CBS.com for their favorite videos made by first responders, and this special will count down the top 10. The winning department will be awarded $100,000. Also, country music superstar Luke Bryan surprises the Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Deputy Sheriff’s Office and helps them redo their original lip sync video.
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Syndicated, New Series!
It’s all about Kelly this season. The lovable vocal superstar will juggle her coaching responsibilities on NBC’s The Voice with her new daytime talk show.
Judge Jerry
Syndicated, New Series!
Armed with a law degree from Northwestern and a legal background that includes law-firm gigs and a stint as mayor of Cincinnati, Jerry Springer is trading paternity-test results and cheater confrontations for arbitration in his new role as the honorable overseer of small-claims cases. “The litigants’ stories about what brought them to court are still outrageous, but the law prevails in Jerry’s ruling,” explains Kerry Shannon, the show’s executive producer.
Tamron Hall
Syndicated, New Series!
Award-winning journalist Tamron Hall says her new talk show will “bring people together and let everyone’s voice be heard.” She plans to feature people who have stories that viewers will find inspiring.
NFL Football
ESPN, beginning at 7pm Live EST
The regular season premiere of Monday Night Football features a doubleheader with the Houston Texans at the New Orleans Saints and the Denver Broncos at the Oakland Raiders.
The Deuce
HBO, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
This third and final season of the series about New York City in the 1970s and ’80s, when porn and prostitution were prevalent, begins. James Franco (in a dual role playing twins) and Maggie Gyllenhaal (as a sex worker turned actress and director) lead the cast.
A Very Brady Renovation
HGTV, 9pm EST, New Series!
The Brady Bunch kids are back together once again and are reconstructing the actual home to match the studio sets — furniture, wall hangings and all. It’s an emotional reunion as the stars gather at the famous Studio City, Calif., home to begin demolition. Property Brothers’ Jonathan and Drew Scott team up with Christopher Knight (Peter) to transport the front exterior back to 1969. Then, Jonathan and Drew work with Maureen McCormick (Marcia) and Susan Olsen (Cindy) to renovate the heart of the home, including the iconic staircase.
Out of Omaha
Starz, 9pm EST
This documentary follows twin brothers Darcell and Darrell Trotter, two young black men coming of age in racially and economically divided Omaha, Neb. Intimately portraying the twins’ hopes and struggles — and the love and help they give and get along the way — the film examines how much it takes to overcome disadvantages rooted in historic injustice.
Grand Hotel: “A Perfect Storm”
ABC, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
Danny’s (Lincoln Younes) true identity is revealed. Santiago (Demián Bichir) struggles with life-changing news from Mrs. P (Wendy Raquel Robinson), and we finally learn what happened to Sky (Arielle Kebbel).