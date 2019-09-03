Mayans M.C.
FX, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
The Sons of Anarchy spinoff is back for Season 2 with the premiere episode “Xbalanque,” in which the Reyes family is divided and the M.C. uncovers an internal leak.
Tennis: US Open: Quarterfinals
ESPN, 12pm Live EST
ESPN has live coverage of US Open men’s and women’s quarterfinal matches at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, N.Y.
Pandora: “Under the Red Sky”
The CW, 8pm EST
When Xander (Oliver Dench) enlists Jax (Priscilla Quintana) on a dangerous mission in which she must rekindle a relationship with an old flame, Xander must confront his own feelings for Jax and question if all orders are meant to be obeyed.
America’s Got Talent: “Semifinals 1”
NBC, 8pm Live EST
Semifinalists perform live at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles for a chance to win $1 million and be named the most talented act in America.
The Real Housewives of Orange County: “Liar, Liar, Friendships on Fire”
Bravo, 9pm EST
The day trip to Beverly Hills continues, and Shannon surprises the group with tourist clothes and a double decker bus ride through Hollywood. Tamra confronts Braunwyn about going behind her back and secretly communicating with her enemies. Gina misses a court appearance and a warrant is issued for her arrest.
Piers Morgan’s Life Stories: “Burt Reynolds”
REELZ Channel, 9pm EST
In one of his most in-depth interviews before his death in 2018, legendary actor Burt Reynolds sat down with TV host Piers Morgan for a one-on-one interview, making its U.S. premiere here. Reynolds talks about being the biggest box office draw in the 1970s and ’80s, and also opens up about his personal life and relationships.
Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the Oakland Raiders
HBO, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
The 14th season of the Sports Emmy-winning docuseries concludes tonight.
Bring the Funny: “The Semi-Final Showcase 2”
NBC, 10pm EST
The remaining winners from the Comedy Clash round move on to face off in the final Semi-Final Showcase. In this round, the last group of six of the 12 remaining acts perform, but the judges will only be able to select two acts to move onto the finale and be one step closer to winning the $250,000 grand prize. Additionally, America will choose one eliminated semifinalist to return to the competition and perform in the finale.
Greenleaf
OWN, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
Debuting in a new time slot, Season 4 begins with the Greenleafs attempting to maintain a united front in the face of losing Calvary to Bob Whitmore (Beau Bridges) and Harmony & Hope Ministries, but secrets past and present create what could be fatal fractures in the family’s fragile foundation.