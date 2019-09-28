Trapped: The Alex Cooper Story
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
This film is based on the memoir Saving Alex and follows 15-year-old Alex (Addison Holley), who, after she revealed that she was gay, was sent by her devoutly Mormon parents to a conversion therapy home intended to cure her homosexuality. After facing horrible punishments and beatings, Alex realized that she needed to submit in order to survive. And when she was eventually allowed to attend school, she was put into contact with an attorney (Wilson Cruz), who later helped orchestrate her escape.
College Football: Virginia at Notre Dame
NBC, 3:30pm Live EST
The Virginia Cavaliers are at Notre Dame Stadium for a Saturday afternoon college football clash with the Fighting Irish.
The Illustrated Man
REELZ Channel, 9pm EST
This hourlong documentary explores how celebrities and fashion icons have helped reimagine tattoos from their stereotypical associations with sailors and criminals into a celebration of mainstream pop culture, fashion trends, branding and social influence.
Saturday Night Live
NBC, 11:30pm Live EST, Season Premiere!
As the late-night institution begins its 45th season, Woody Harrelson (starring in the October theatrical release Zombieland: Double Tap) returns for his fourth appearance as host. He is joined by Billie Eilish, who is making her first appearance as musical guest in the wake of her bestselling debut studio album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?