Dancing With the Stars
ABC, 8pm Live EST, Season Premiere!
With a lineup of celebrities including a supermodel, a former White House press secretary, a Bachelorette, pro athletes from the NFL and NBA, a Supreme, and a TV icon, to name a few, the 28th season of the enduring reality show premieres tonight.
The Mel Robbins Show
Syndicated, New Series!
Motivational speaker, author and self-help guru Mel Robbins brings her straight-shooting, action-focused brand of inspiration into homes to help people get on track to achieving the lives they want and deserve.
NFL Football: Cleveland at N.Y. Jets
ESPN, 8pm Live EST
Quarterback Baker Mayfield leads the Cleveland Browns into MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., to face Sam Darnold and the N.Y. Jets on Monday Night Football.
So You Think You Can Dance
FOX, 8pm Live EST, Season Finale!
In this live, two-hour season finale, the final four dancers perform before one is named this season’s winner and earns the title of “America’s Favorite Dancer.”
American Ninja Warrior: “Las Vegas National Finals Night 4”
NBC, 8pm EST
For the first time in four years, a winner will be crowned on the finale of American Ninja Warrior. A select group of competitors move forward in the competition to face Stage 3, which features seven daunting obstacles, three that are new to the course this year: Battering Ram, Curved Iron Maiden and Dynamic Pole Grasp. The elite few who conquer Stage 3 move on to Stage 4, a final climb up Mt. Midoriyama, which they must complete in 30 seconds or less.
Country Music: “Hard Times (1933-1945)”
PBS, 8pm EST
Nashville becomes the heart of the country music industry as the genre grows in popularity during the Great Depression and World War II, when America falls in love with singing cowboys, Texas Swing and the Grand Ole Opry’s Roy Acuff.
Live Rescue
A&E, 9pm Live EST, Season Premiere!
Hosted by veteran journalist Ashleigh Banfield, the second season continues to follow firefighters, paramedics and EMTs from across the country as they bravely put their lives on the line responding to emergency rescue calls.
Below Deck Mediterranean: “Sweet White Glove o’ Mine”
Bravo, 9pm EST
The charter guests request a White Party for their final dinner, and Ben goes to great lengths in creating a menu for the theme. João’s ego gets him in hot water with Capt. Sandy, while Jack enlists the crew to help him ask Aesha to be his girlfriend. And Hannah’s leadership skills are questioned after Sandy calls out the interior crew for a subpar performance in service.
A Very Brady Renovation: “
HGTV, 9pm EST
The teams wind back the clock to Day 1 and take on four more iconic rooms. Hidden Potential’s Jasmine Roth teams up with Barry Williams (Greg) to create Mike Brady’s den out of three spaces in the original house. Then the stars of HGTV’s Good Bones work with Susan Olsen (Cindy) and Mike Lookinland (Bobby) on the kids’ bedrooms and the Jack and Jill bathroom.
A Little Late With Lilly Singh
NBC, 1:35am (late-night) EST, New Series!
The first late-night talk show to be hosted by a woman on a broadcast network since Joan Rivers’ FOX series over 30 years ago features actress, producer and writer Lilly Singh at the helm. Singh will conduct in-studio interviews on the half-hour series, as well as create and star in pre-taped comedy sketches and signature segments.