Pandora: “It Ain’t Me Babe”
The CW, 8pm EST
Trapped on an alien world, Jax (Priscilla Quintana), Xander (Oliver Dench) and Ralen (Ben Radcliffe) are stranded with no way home. They must band together to survive, but divided loyalties threaten to destroy them from within. And Jax will ultimately be forced to decide her allegiances if they make it through the long night.
America’s Got Talent: “Semifinals 2”
NBC, 8pm Live EST
Semifinalists perform live at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Intervention: “The Heroin Hub: The Final Chapter”
A&E, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
EJ’s lies and deceptions cause a rift in his family, as some continue to enable him while others hold a firm bottom line. Interventionist Ken Seeley intervenes on EJ, who must finally decide if he is ready to accept help and go to treatment. Janine, Nicole, Bill, Alana, Amanda and EJ give final updates about their recoveries and hopes for the future.
The Real Housewives of Orange County: “Family Affair”
Bravo, 9pm EST
Emily is threatened by Gina’s growing friendship with Shannon. Tamra and Shannon coach Vicki on how to deal with Kelly on their upcoming trip to Arizona. Kelly deals with family issues, as her brother JR encourages her to fix her estranged relationships with her mom and younger brother. Gina is frustrated by Emily’s repeated efforts to convince her to join the Vegas trip.
First Responders Live
FOX, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
The first season of the Dick Wolf-produced series that follows police officers, firefighters and EMTs as they respond to emergency calls around the country comes to a close tonight.
American Experience: “The Feud”
PBS, 9pm EST
Discover the real story behind the most famous family conflict in American history — the bloody backwoods battle between Appalachian clans the Hatfields and McCoys. This new film goes beyond the myth to show how the feud was ignited.
Mr. Mercedes
AT&T Audience Network, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
Season 3 of the thriller, based on Stephen King’s Bill Hodges trilogy, follows the story contained in the second book, Finders Keepers. When a beloved local author is found murdered, Hodges (Brendan Gleeson), Holly (Justine Lupe) and Jerome (Jharrel Jerome) — along with local police — must track down his killer and recover the dead writer’s valuable and unpublished manuscripts, stolen at the time of his death.
Bring the Funny: “The Finale”
NBC, 10pm EST
The remaining finalists give it their all in one final performance to impress the judges and America, who will ultimately decide who wins the $250,000 grand prize and becomes the first ever winner of Bring the Funny, crowned in next week’s finale.
Frontline: “Flint’s Deadly Water”
PBS, 10pm EST
Two years in the making, this Frontline investigation uncovers the roots and extent of a deadly Legionnaires’ outbreak during the Flint water crisis, and how officials failed to stop it.