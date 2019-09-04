Magical Land of Oz: “Ocean”
PBS, 10pm EST
Explore Australia’s magical coasts and islands, where three oceans create the perfect environment for whales, giant cuttlefish and sharks.
“Dog the Bounty Hunter” Marathon
WGN America, 9am EST
Before tonight’s series premiere of Dog’s Most Wanted, catch a daylong marathon of Dog the Bounty Hunter, the original, action-packed series starring Dog and Beth Chapman, their families and their team of bounty hunters.
MasterChef: “London Calling — Pt. 1”
FOX, 8pm EST
The top six chef-testants head across the pond and are split into two teams where they have 45 minutes to cook and serve their appetizers and another 45 minutes to cook and serve their entrees. The meal takes place at Gordon Ramsay’s flagship restaurant — Restaurant Gordon Ramsay — and the hungry guests include members of his family.
America’s Got Talent: “Live Results 4”
NBC, 8pm Live EST
Only five of the previous night’s performers will move on to the finals. Tonight, viewers will have one last chance to send their favorite performer to the next round. The episode will also feature a surprise guest performance.
Animal Babies: The First Year on Earth: “Testing Limits”
PBS, 8pm EST
Learn about the new challenges baby animals face once they can get around on their own. Every day brings new experiences, from searching for food to surviving in harsh environments and bonding with family members.
The Real Housewives of Dallas: “Of Friends and Frenemies”
Bravo, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
As her big day inches closer, LeeAnne is overwhelmed by the planning of her wedding. D’Andra is thrown a curveball when she discovers the family business, which she finally inherited, isn’t doing as well as she thought. Meanwhile, Brandi has her hands full with baby Bruin, but it’s her eldest daughter Brooklyn who is challenging her most.
BH90210: “Picture’s Up”
FOX, 9pm EST
When the first day of filming is halted amid a threat, the cast makes a list of their potential enemies and sets their eyes on a former costar who may be holding a grudge. Jason’s (Jason Priestley) insensitivity while directing causes the ladies to become frustrated, and Tori (Tori Spelling) stresses over an upcoming sex scene with Brian (Brian Austin Green).
Songland: “Charlie Puth”
NBC, 9pm EST
Global superstar Charlie Puth stops by to hear unknown songwriters pitch their original material. Three of the most successful and sought-after writer/producers in music, Ryan Tedder, Ester Dean and Shane McAnally, produce the songwriters to creatively adapt their songs to perfectly fit Puth’s style.
Joan Rivers: Behind Closed Doors
REELZ Channel, 9pm EST
Journalist Natalie Morales hosts this look at showbiz pioneer Joan Rivers and her 55-year career. The special offers an intimate look at the tough, relentless woman who broke or ignored the prevailing rules of the entertainment industry, and hit rock bottom more than once but rose to greater heights every time.
Mountain Monsters: “The Secret of the Blue House”
Travel Channel, 9pm EST
After making several shocking discoveries in the cornfields of Jackson County, the AIMS team continues its search for the truth surrounding the legendary Waya Woman. At the heart of this mystery sits an old, abandoned blue house with a terrifying history.
Dog’s Most Wanted
WGN America, 9pm EST, New Series!
“Dog” Chapman and his team of bounty hunters, dubbed “The Dirty Dozen,” embark on a cross-country manhunt to find and bring to justice a curated list of fugitives. Also joining the action is Dog’s wife Beth, who, despite a terminal cancer diagnosis, wants to help her family fight against lawlessness one last time.