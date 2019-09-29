The Rookie: “Impact”
ABC, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
Danger is ever-present as the officers of the Mid-Wilshire precinct grapple with the aftermath of a plotted attack on the city of Los Angeles, leaving Officer Bradford (Eric Winter) fighting for his life.
America’s Funniest Home Videos
ABC, 7pm EST, Season Premiere!
The hilarious clip show is back for its 30th season with a dad who discovers his toddler has covered himself and the backseat with Nutella, a couple locked out of their house encouraging their dog to unlock the door from the inside, and parents tricking their daughters into thinking they’re taking a limo to school on April Fools’ Day.
60 Minutes
CBS, 7:30pm EST, Season Premiere!
The venerable CBS newsmagazine series begins its 52nd season tonight following coverage of the NFL.
Celebrity Family Feud
ABC, 8pm EST, Season Finale!
With Team black-ish vs. Team The Goldbergs, Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jeff Garlin and members of their respective ABC television families challenge each other in a hilarious contest of barbs and banter as they compete to win cash for their charities.
The Real Housewives of Potomac: “Reunion Part 3”
Bravo, 8pm EST
The husbands take center stage for the dramatic conclusion to the Season 4 three-part reunion. The couples reveal their secrets in the bedroom, but the fun and games end when the topic shifts to the charges against Michael. The women reveal secrets about Michael from seasons past. Chris Bassett and Ray chime in with new information that steers the conversation onto an unexpected course.
iHeartRadio Music Festival Greatest Moments
The CW, 8pm EST
The greatest moments of the iHeartRadio Music Festival events come together in this one-hour special hosted by Ryan Seacrest, featuring some of the festival’s most memorable performances including Prince and Mary J. Blige, Miley Cyrus and Billy Idol, Taylor Swift, Pink, Britney Spears, Shawn Mendes, Queen, and many more.
Halloween Wars: “Road to Halloween Wars 3”
Food Network, 8pm EST
Before this season’s aspiring Halloween warriors set foot in the Halloween Wars kitchen, these gleefully ghoulish geniuses hone their crafts with dreams of victory and a $50,000 grand prize. Follow the Halloween Wars crew as they travel across the U.S. — and even venture out of the country — to find the artists who have what it takes to compete.
The Simpsons: “The Winter of Our Monetized Content”
FOX, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
D’oh! When a video of Bart and Homer becomes a viral sensation, the father and son begin a journey as social media celebrities.
Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge — Adventure Awaits
Freeform, 8pm EST
This special celebrates and explores Disney’s spectacular new destination that brings Star Wars to life. Featuring Neil Patrick Harris, Kaley Cuoco, Sarah Hyland, Keegan-Michael Key, Jay Leno, Miles Brown and more.
Chesapeake Shores
Hallmark Channel, 8pm EST, Season Finale!
In the Season 4 finale “Watercolors, Wishes, and Weddings,” Abby’s (Meghan Ory) official first date with Jay (Greyston Holt) gets awkward when they show up to the same restaurant as Trace (Jesse Metcalfe) and Emma (Lanie McAuley), revealing lingering chemistry between the former couple and causing Trace to reconsider recording a duet album with Emma. Plus, Mick (Treat Williams) and Megan (Barbara Niven) give romance a second try and attempt to avoid the mistakes they made the first time around.
The Durrells in Corfu
PBS, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
In the fourth and final season, Louisa opens a new boardinghouse, but the arrival of a mysterious guest places it under police scrutiny. Gerry announces plans to open his own zoo, while Margo struggles to find clients for her beauty treatments.
NFL Football: Dallas at New Orleans
NBC, 8:15pm Live EST
Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys are in the Big Easy for a big Sunday Night Football duel with the New Orleans Saints.
God Friended Me
CBS, 8:30pm EST, Season Premiere!
In the Season 2 premiere episode “Joy,” Miles (Brandon Micheal Hall) tries to help the God Account’s new friend Joy (Jessica Lu) figure out what the account wants from her after she receives her first friend suggestion since getting Miles’ name — a soldier on leave in New York.
Bless the Harts
FOX, 8:30pm EST, New Series!
This new animated comedy from creator Emily Spivey (Saturday Night Live) is about a North Carolina family that is always broke and struggling to make ends meet. Jenny (voice of Kristen Wiig) is a single mom who often bumps heads with her mother, Betty (Maya Rudolph), and daughter, Violet (Jillian Bell).
Shark Tank
ABC, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
Entrepreneurs from New York City pitch their eco-friendly cleaning supply company that helps reduce plastic waste, while entrepreneurs from Nashville, Tenn., introduce a science-based snack bar that blocks the absorption of fat when you eat it. An impressive 10-year-old “kidprenuer” pitches her safe and fun baby spoon design that eliminates the long sharp design of a traditional spoon.
Fear the Walking Dead
AMC, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
Season 5 comes to a close tonight with the episode “End of the Line.”
Mysteries Decoded: “Bigfoot”
The CW, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
U.S. Navy veteran turned private investigator Jennifer Marshall teams up with cryptozoologist Andrew Sanford to investigate newly surfaced evidence of Bigfoot.
Halloween Wars
Food Network, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
Get ready for the most thrilling, chilling and mouthwatering season yet! Six teams, each made up of an expert pumpkin carver, a cake artist and a sugar master, battle it out as they create frighteningly fun Halloween-themed edible displays. One team is eliminated at the end of each episode until the last team standing takes home a grand prize of $50,000.
Bob’s Burgers: “The Ring (But Not Scary)”
FOX, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
Bob’s anniversary surprise for Linda doesn’t go as planned once the kids get involved. Plus, Will & Grace’s Megan Mullally and Jillian Bell from Bless the Harts guest-voice in the episode.
Ruby Herring Mysteries: Her Last Breath
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 9pm EST, Original Film!
Consumer reporter Ruby Herring (Taylor Cole) and detective Jake Killian (Stephen Huszar) return to investigate a suspicious and fatal car accident. With their yin and yang relationship, they solve the case, until Ruby finds new evidence that suggests they may have it all wrong.
Poldark
PBS, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
Aidan Turner returns as the heroic Ross Poldark, Eleanor Tomlinson revisits her role as Demelza and Jack Farthing stars as George Warleggan in Season 5 of this drama set in Cornwall.
NCIS: Los Angeles
CBS, 9:30pm EST, Season Premiere!
Season 11 begins with “Let Fate Decide,” in which Callen (Chris O’Donnell) and Sam (LL Cool J) work with Navy Capt. Harmon Rabb Jr. (guest star David James Elliott reprising his JAG role) to apprehend spies aboard the USS Allegiance. Also, Hetty (Linda Hunt) partners with Marine Lt. Col. Sarah “Mac” Mackenzie (Catherine Bell, also reprising her JAG role) to neutralize a missile attack in the Middle East.
Family Guy: “Yacht Rocky”
FOX, 9:30pm EST, Season Premiere!
When the brewery announces it will be firing one employee, Peter is nervous he will be the person to receive a pink slip. In order to calm his nerves, the family departs on a Yacht Rock cruise that doesn’t go as expected.
Godfather of Harlem
EPIX, 10pm EST, New Series!
Forest Whitaker stars as the infamous crime boss Bumpy Johnson, who in the early 1960s returned from 10 years in prison to find the neighborhood he once ruled in shambles. With the streets controlled by the Italian mob, Bumpy looks to regain control and aligns with the radical preacher Malcolm X (Nigel Thatch). Also stars Vincent D’Onofrio, Giancarlo Esposito and Ilfenesh Hadera.
Preacher
AMC, 10:10pm EST, Series Finale!
The curtain falls on the Apocalypse Revue as the fate of the world is decided, and the long journey of a preacher (Dominic Cooper) and his friends comes to an end. The comic book-based series also stars Joseph Gilgun, Ruth Negga, Graham McTavish, Ian Colletti, Pip Torrens, Noah Taylor, Julie Ann Emery, Mark Harelik and Tyson Ritter.