Flipping Exes: “Our Flippin’ Anniversary!”
Bravo, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
Nina and Michael rehab a flip that Michael bought at auction. When Michael literally busts down the front door, the graffiti-covered interior is a shocker. Michael and the team take a rare break from work and throw Nina a surprise party for Flipping Exes’ three-year business anniversary.
CFB 150: The American Game
ESPN, 7pm EST, New Series!
Two new ESPN docuseries debut this month as part of the network’s College Football 150 initiative, celebrating the sesquicentennial of the popular sport. One of them is this 11-episode docuseries that explores not only the history of college football, but also how it became such a cultural phenomenon.
Pandora: “Hurricane”
The CW, 8pm EST
Ralen (Ben Radcliffe) is on trial for his life after being accused of having sabotaged the Tereshkova. But even Jax (Priscilla Quintana) has her doubts about Ralen’s veracity when his wife arrives from Zatar to defend him.
America’s Got Talent: “Live Finals”
NBC, 8pm Live EST
The final acts perform for the judges and viewers at home.
Country Music: “The Hillbilly Shakespeare (1945-1953)”
PBS, 8pm EST
The bluegrass sound spreads in post-war America, while honky-tonk star Hank Williams creates songs of surprising emotional depth that are derived from his troubled and tragically short life.
Digital Addiction
A&E, 9pm EST
This groundbreaking new special uncovers the frightening world of digital addiction and the dramatic impact it has on those who battle it. Following Matthew, a video game-addicted teen, and Gina, a social media-addicted mother, this special highlights the often-ignored crippling compulsions and dangerous behaviors that present themselves through these various digital dependencies.
Bring the Funny: “The Finale Results”
NBC, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
The first ever winner of Bring the Funny is crowned. Also, former contestants and surprise guests celebrate the season in brand-new comedy performances and skits.