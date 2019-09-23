All Rise
CBS, 9pm EST, New Series!
Law is supposed to be blind, but newly appointed civil court Judge Lola Carmichael (Simone Missick) feels that it too often turns a blind eye to the people who need it most: vulnerable populations, minorities and the poor. As she transitions her career from highly regarded assistant district attorney to a judge on the bench, she strives to ensure that, in her courtroom, justice is served with fairness, integrity and compassion, and that everyone feels seen and heard. Also stars Wilson Bethel, Marg Helgenberger, Jessica Camacho, J. Alex Brinson, Lindsay Mendez and Ruthie Ann Miles.
Dancing With the Stars: “First Elimination”
ABC, 8pm Live EST
The first couple is eliminated from the show tonight.
The Neighborhood: “Welcome to the Re-Rack”
CBS, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
In the second season premiere, Dave (Max Greenfield) is eager to take on a bigger role in Calvin’s (Cedric the Entertainer) annual Yardecue.
9-1-1: “Kids Today”
FOX, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
Athena (Angela Bassett) enlists the 118’s help when a teenager speeds out of control on the freeway. Meanwhile, a routine traffic stop uncovers a shocking kidnapping, and Buck (Oliver Stark) struggles with his recovery.
The Voice
NBC, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
Gwen Stefani takes the place of the departing Adam Levine to coach alongside Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend for Season 17 of the seat-spinning singing competition. Carson Daly returns as host.
Country Music: “Will the Circle Be Unbroken? (1968-1972)”
PBS, 8pm EST
Country music responds to a nation divided by the Vietnam War as Army-captain-turned-songwriter Kris Kristofferson sets a new lyrical standard while non-country artists like Bob Dylan and the Byrds find a recording home in Nashville.
NFL Football: Chicago at Washington
ESPN, 8pm Live EST
Khalil Mack and the Chicago Bears roar into FedExField in Landover, Md., to battle the Washington Redskins on Monday Night Football.
Bob (Hearts) Abishola
CBS, 8:30pm EST, New Series!
Billy Gardell (Mike & Molly) stars as Bob, the middle-aged owner of a sock company. Hospitalized after a heart attack, Bob finds himself enamored with his nurse, Abishola (Folake Olowofoyeku), an immigrant from Nigeria. Despite their cultural differences and Abishola’s lack of interest, Bob embarks on a relentless quest to win her over.
Halloween Baking Championship
Food Network, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
Eight talented bakers from across the country compete to create irresistibly spooky desserts. In a competition hosted by comedian John Henson, the bakers’ skills are put to the test in two rounds of frighteningly delicious challenges. Judges Carla Hall, Zac Young and Katie Lee determine whose “Spooktacular” desserts deserve the grand prize of $25,000 and the title of Halloween Baking Champion.
Prodigal Son
FOX, 9pm EST, New Series!
In this slick psychological drama, Tom Payne (fan-favorite Jesus from The Walking Dead) stars as Malcolm Bright, a criminal profiler who has made hunting murderers his life’s work and whose father (Michael Sheen from Masters of Sex) is the notorious serial killer “the Surgeon.” When Malcolm is hired by an old family friend (Lou Diamond Phillips) to help the NYPD stop a copycat killer, Malcolm discovers that he works best in conjunction with his sociopath father.
A Very Brady Renovation: “
HGTV, 9pm EST
Steve and Leanne Ford (Restored by the Fords) team up with Christopher Knight (Peter) and Eve Plumb (Jan) to build out the kitchen and family room on the first floor. Also, the Brady backyard is completed with artificial turf, and Alice’s bedroom is furnished.
The Good Doctor: “Disaster”
ABC, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
Following what he believes was a disastrous first date with Carly (Jasika Nicole), Dr. Murphy (Freddie Highmore) proposes a radical surgery to save a newlywed woman’s life. Meanwhile, after the new chief of surgery, Dr. Lim (Christina Chang), announces that the residents can lead surgeries, Dr. Reznick (Fiona Gubelmann) and Dr. Park (Will Yun Lee) compete for the chance to operate on an elderly patient who has been diagnosed with cancer.
Bull: “Labor Days”
CBS, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
As Bull (Michael Weatherly) prepares for fatherhood, his work at TAC suffers without his top attorney.
Bluff City Law
NBC, 10pm EST, New Series!
Jimmy Smits stars as legendary Memphis attorney Elijah Strait, who is shocked by the sudden death of his beloved wife and begs his estranged daughter Sydney (Caitlin McGee) to rejoin his boutique law firm. But where most see Elijah as a hero, brash and successful Sydney sees a hypocrite, and the pair must put aside their personal differences to best serve their underdog clients.