Activate: The Global Citizen Movement
National Geographic, 10pm EST, New Series!
Each episode of this six-part docuseries delves into a different issue connected to the root causes of, and efforts to eradicate, extreme poverty, as seen in the work of the Global Citizen movement, whose celebrity activists include Hugh Jackman, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Usher, Common, Rachel Brosnahan and more.
Tennis: US Open: Women’s Semifinals
ESPN, 7pm Live EST
The US Open women’s singles semifinal matches take place tonight at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, N.Y.
The Outpost: “There Will Be a Reckoning”
The CW, 8pm EST
As the Outpost is besieged, its most wanted prisoner plans an escape. Talon (Jessica Green) and Zed (guest star Reece Ritchie) unearth an enemy from Talon’s childhood. Milus (guest star Jarren Dalmeda) leaves the Outpost bitterly disappointed.
NFL Football: Green Bay at Chicago
NBC, 8:15pm Live EST
The NFL celebrates its 100th season with this regular-season kickoff game featuring two of the league’s most storied franchises. Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers take on Khalil Mack and the NFC North division rival Bears at Chicago’s Soldier Field.
Mountain Men: “Seize the Day”
History, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
In Montana, Tom Oar caps off his season by building an authentic Native American bull boat worth thousands of dollars. In Alaska, Morgan Beasley struggles to move a ton of greenhouse supplies through miles of dense forest. In North Carolina, Eustace Conway and Raleigh Avery race to fill a rush order for lumber. And in the Ozarks, Jason Hawk and his son, Kai, head back underground searching for more iron ore.