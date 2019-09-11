The Fixers
BYUtv, 8pm EST, New Series!
In each episode, a team of experienced builders heads to a remote location and, using their skills and the strength of the local community, tackles a life-changing project. From bringing electricity to an impoverished orphanage to providing a reliable source of fresh water to a community, these four “fixers” — Kirin Stone, Courtney Dober, Nick Apostolides and Ariel Myren — make astonishing transformations and lasting change to the places they visit.
Bulletproof
The CW, 8pm EST, Season Finale!
Arjana (Lashana Lynch) accuses Carmel (Caroline Goodall) of corruption as the full story about Ronald Pike Sr.’s (Clarke Peters) shady past is uncovered. Ray (guest star Vinzenz Kiefer) manages to escape, prompting a deadly shootout, but who is his paymaster and why did he want Pike Sr. dead?
America’s Got Talent: “Live Results 5”
NBC, 8pm Live EST
Only five of the previous night’s performers will move on to the finals. Tonight, viewers will have one last chance to send their favorite performer to the next round. The episode also features a surprise guest performance.
Animal Babies: First Year on Earth: “New Frontiers”
PBS, 8pm EST, Series Finale!
Join the baby animals as they near the end of their first year of life. It’s time for these young ones to branch off from the comfort of their mothers and learn to explore the great unknown on their own.
The Real Housewives of Dallas: “Roasted and Toasted”
Bravo, 9pm EST
In the aftermath of the “Friendtervention,” LeeAnne and D’Andra meet up to discuss their differences one-on-one. Brandi continues to struggle with her brooding daughter. D’Andra turns 50 and throws herself a rip roaring “roast” party. But when LeeAnne shows up, D’Andra worries she might just get burned.
Random Acts
BYUtv, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
This hidden-camera show highlights the altruistic nature of human beings by featuring real people who are the recipients of random acts of kindness.
NFL: The Grind
EPIX, 9pm EST, New Series!
This new series offers the final word on the week in football, as well as an up-close and personal look at life in the NFL — on and off the field — across the endurance test that is the NFL season. In addition to a weekly deep dive into the games, each episode will feature original field pieces that will give fans an inside look behind the grind, documenting never-before-told stories of NFL players, coaches and more as they navigate the season.
BH90210
FOX, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
The hilarious series, where Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling play heightened versions of themselves as they attempt to stage a reboot of the 1990s teen drama Beverly Hills, 90210, ends its first season after six very meta episodes.
In the Shadow of the Towers: Stuyvesant High on 9/11
HBO, 9pm EST
This documentary tells the stories of eight students who were just starting their school day at Stuyvesant High School when the Twin Towers — located only a few blocks away — were attacked on Sept. 11, 2001.
9/11: Inside Air Force One
History, 9pm EST
This two-hour documentary special remembers the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, by taking viewers aboard Air Force One and into the cockpits, command centers and underground bunkers across the country on one of the most challenging, confusing and terrifying days in American history. Interviews with President George W. Bush, Vice President Dick Cheney and more are featured.
Songland: “OneRepublic”
NBC, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
Ryan Tedder moves into the guest recording artist spot when his band, OneRepublic, comes to the show to hear unknown songwriters pitch their original material to be the band’s next hit song. Special guest Jason Evigan, an accomplished writer/producer and hitmaker behind Maroon 5’s No. 1 song “Girls Like You,” joins Ester Dean and Shane McAnally to help creatively adapt the songs to perfectly fit the style of OneRepublic. One song is chosen to be recorded by OneRepublic and released for a global audience.
Mountain Monsters: “The Silver Giant of Boone County”
Travel Channel, 9pm EST
The AIMS team goes after a massive bear creature known as the Silver Giant. This behemoth is said to stand on its hind legs at over 10 feet tall and has a silver streak running down its back. Due to his love of anything bear-related, Wild Bill decides to step up his game and mimic Jeff as the team researcher.
Making Good
BYUtv, 9:30pm EST, New Series!
Host Kirby Heyborne loves helping people and eagerly volunteers for organizations regardless of the circumstances, his background or his experience. In each episode, he channels enthusiasm to learn about new ways to make a difference, getting his hands dirty working side-by-side with founders of charities and nonprofits who are touching lives across the United States.
Hollywood Game Night: “Kiss Me in Lamorne-ing”
NBC, 10pm EST
Celebrity cast Lamorne Morris, Sara Foster and Lil Rel team up to challenge Mike Colter, Erin Foster and Thomas Middleditch in party games like Song Sung Wrong and Block This Way in hopes of helping a contestant win the $25,000 grand prize.
Magical Land of Oz: “Human”
PBS, 10pm EST, Series Finale!
Learn about Australia’s mesmerizing wildlife and how it has adapted to survive in the human environment, including a flamboyant dancing peacock spider in a suburban garden.
9/11: Control the Skies
National Geographic, 11pm EST
This one-hour documentary tells the story of the unsung team of Canadian air traffic controllers who, in the midst of one of the greatest air disasters in history, worked together to successfully land the 204 flights that were en route to the U.S. and Canada when the 9/11 attacks occurred.