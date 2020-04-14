TV Best Bets Week of 041920

Sunday, April 19
The Real Housewives of Atlanta: “A Star Is Born”
Bravo, 8pm
Season Finale!
On the day of Kandi’s baby shower, Mama Joyce and Todd’s old feud reignites. NeNe gets the scoop on some bad press circulating about her; meanwhile, Porsha has newfound issues with Kenya. Kandi’s baby shower commences with a “Star Is Born” theme, but in the midst of celebrating the Tuckers’ new bundle of joy, fireworks erupt amongst Kenya and NeNe.
God Friended Me: “Collateral Damage”
CBS, 8pm
God Friended Me’s atheist podcaster Miles (Brandon Micheal Hall) helps people suggested by a mysterious social media account — and that’s taken a toll on his relationship with Cara (Violett Beane). The couple split earlier this season, and she’s been seeing a fellow journalist, Adam (Chris Conroy). But the God Account’s latest friend suggestion has Miles wondering whether he should tell his ex he still has feelings for her.
The Simpsons: “The Incredible Lightness of Being a Baby”
FOX, 8pm
In the new episode “The Incredible Lightness of Being a Baby,” Cletus (voice of Hank Azaria) becomes a helium tycoon, and Maggie reunites with baby Hudson.
Killer Prom
Lifetime, 8pm
Original Film!
When Cayleigh Wilson loses her mother in a tragic boating accident, the excitement of her senior year of high school is shattered. But when her deceased mother’s hip and beautiful distant cousin, Sienna Markle, moves in with Cayleigh, things start looking up. Sienna gets Cayleigh excited about life again — especially her senior prom. But Sienna wants to claim her dead cousin’s family as her own and re-create the prom she never experienced. Stars Yvonne Zima and Mark Lutz.
Call the Midwife
PBS, 8pm
Sister Julienne volunteers Nonnatus House to take part in an obstetrics training initiative for four young doctors. Their arrival causes a lot of excitement among the midwives. Fred makes a discovery while on his CDC rounds.
The Hustler
TCM, 9:45pm
Catch a Classic!
“The TCM Classic Film Festival — The Home Edition” programming event concludes today with more movies that have been spotlighted at the network’s annual fest. A primetime highlight is 1961’s The Hustler, starring Best Actor Oscar nominee Paul Newman as small-time pool hustler “Fast Eddie” Felson, who seeks to beat the legendary “Minnesota Fats” (Jackie Gleason). Newman reprised the role of Fast Eddie 25 years later, with the character in more of a mentor role and with Newman winning the Best Actor Oscar this time, in The Color of Money (1986).
Duncanville: “Jack’s Pipe Dream”
FOX, 8:30pm
When all of Jack’s (voice of Ty Burrell) customers are stolen by sexy new plumber Bobby Bastille (guest voice Rick Springfield), he quits his day job to follow his dream and write a rock opera in the new episode “Jack’s Pipe Dream.” FOX announced that Duncanville has been renewed for a second season.
NCIS: Los Angeles: “Murder of Crows”
CBS, 9pm
In the new episode “Murder of Crows,” the team helps a former NCIS tech operator search for her missing ex-partner, though they fear he might be working with the gun runners they failed to take down years ago.
Belgravia
