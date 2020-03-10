TV Best Bets Week of 0315

Sunday, March 15
The Model and the Marriage Broker
FXM, 10am
Catch a Classic!
Thelma Ritter has a rare leading role as Mae Swasey, the “marriage broker” of the title, in this 1951 romantic comedy directed by George Cukor. Jeanne Crain is the “model,” Kitty Bennett. When the two women meet, Mae, whose business is struggling, tries to get back on a successful track by setting Kitty up with one of her clients (Scott Brady) who had just gotten cold feet at the altar following a previous match made by Mae. The film received an Oscar nomination for its costume design.
NTT IndyCar Series: Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg
NBCSN, 3:30pm Live
The NTT IndyCar Series opens its season with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg in Florida today on NBCSN. Josef Newgarden won last year’s race en route to winning the 2019 IndyCar championship.
2020 NCAA Basketball Selection Show
CBS, 6pm Live
The 68-team NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament field is announced live on TBS, featuring analysis, discussion, interviews and reactions from the teams’ coaches and players.
The Wall
NBC, 7pm
Season Premiere!
Chris Hardwick returns to host another season of the life-changing game show. This time, executive producer LeBron James adds a twist to the game to give away record-breaking money. Get ready for the all-new Superdrop, when all seven balls rain down in a waterfall drop that takes the total possible prize each night to over $13 million.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta: “A Greek Tragedy in 6 Acts”
Bravo, 8pm
In this supersized episode, after a misunderstanding with NeNe, Kenya is ready to put the drama behind her but finds herself in hot water with Cynthia when she asks some inappropriate questions. An intense conversation rehashing old wounds brings Porsha and NeNe to tears. When NeNe confronts Kenya over her behavior, tempers erupt, leaving the vacation almost in ruins.
God Friended Me: “Harlem Cinema House”
CBS, 8pm
In the new episode “Harlem Cinema House,” Miles (Brandon Micheal Hall) makes it his mission to keep an old movie theater that was a key part of his childhood from closing down.
Democratic Debate
CNN, 8pm Live
CNN and Univision host candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders live from Phoenix. Jake Tapper, Dana Bash and Jorge Ramos moderate.
Batwoman: “Off With Her Head”
The CW, 8pm
More of Alice’s (Rachel Skarsten) dark past is uncovered when Cartwright (guest star John Emmet Tracy) shares a twisted story with Kate (Ruby Rose) while Jacob (Dougray Scott) goes searching for his wayward daughter. Mary (Nicole Kang) and Luke (Camrus Johnson) follow a lead on Beth’s killer.
The Simpsons: “Better Off Ned”
FOX, 8pm
In the new episode “Better Off Ned,” Homer (voice of Dan Castellaneta) is jealous when Bart (voice of Nancy Cartwright) bonds with Flanders (voice of Harry Shearer).
Into the Arms of Danger
Lifetime, 8pm
Original Film!
Seventeen-year-old Jenny (AlexAnn Hopkins) gets into a car accident on a desolate stretch of road. Her call for help is answered by a pair of EMTs, but she discovers her “rescuers” are not really paramedics and are not taking her to the hospital, but rather to the home
