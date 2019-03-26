Sunday, March 31
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series: O’Reilly Auto Parts 500
FOX, 3pm Live
There’s going to be a shootout at Texas Motor Speedway as Monster Energy NASCAR Cup stars Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski, Kurt Busch, Aric Almirola, Chase Elliott and 2018 Cup Series champion Joey Logano try to outduel each other at the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500.
Major League Baseball
ESPN, beginning at 4pm Live
Major League Baseball opening day festivities continue today with a doubleheader on ESPN beginning with the Chicago Cubs at the Texas Rangers. Then the Atlanta Braves visit the Philadelphia Phillies in the regular-season debut of Sunday Night Baseball.
God Friended Me: “The Road to Damascus”
CBS, 8pm
Arthur (Joe Morton) joins Miles (Brandon Micheal Hall) on a road trip upstate after the God Account checks into a closed-down summer camp in the new episode “The Road to Damascus.”
Call the Midwife
PBS, 8pm
Season Premiere!
As the eighth season of the hit drama begins, it’s the spring of 1964, and everyone is excited for the queen to give birth. With the addition of two new midwives who have been sent to live and work with the team in Poplar, Nonnatus House feels full once more.
Bob’s Burgers: “Just One of the Boyz 4 Now for Now”
FOX, 8:30pm
Guest Star Alert!
Andrew Rannells, Josh Gad, Daveed Diggs and Rory O’Malley lend their voices to an episode where Tina becomes convinced that she’s met the love of her life and disguises herself as a boy to sneak in to the Boyz 4 Now auditions and find him.
NCIS: Los Angeles: “Searching”
CBS, 9pm
Guest Star Alert!
Wrestling legends Bill Goldberg and Shane McMahon guest-star in the new episode “Searching.” U.S. Department of Justice Agent Lance Hamilton (Goldberg) asks Sam (LL Cool J) for assistance in locating a former border patrol tactical officer who disappeared following a threat by a cartel.
Keeping Up With the Kardashians
E!, 9pm
Season Premiere!
The Kardashian clan returns for their 16th season.
Mrs. Wilson on Masterpiece
PBS, 9pm
New Series!
Meet Alison Wilson, a recent widow who discovers her spy novelist husband was secretly married to three other women. Determined to uncover the truth about the man she loved, she soon finds herself at the center of a mystery that proves truth can be stranger than fiction. Portraying her own grandmother, actress Ruth Wilson (The Affair, Luther) stars alongside Iain Glen.
Epic Yellowstone: “Down the River Wild”
Smithsonian Channel, 9pm
Season Finale!
As the longest undammed river in the contiguous United States, the Yellowstone River moves untamed through its nearly 700-mile journey. In the Epic Yellowstone finale “Down the River Wild,” see how wildlife like river otters, trumpeter swans, grizzlies, bison and salmon face the challenges of the often treacherous waters.
Madam Secretary: “Ready”
CBS, 10pm
In the new episode “Ready,” a NATO ally carries out a state-sponsored assassination attempt against one of its own citizens, who is also a U.S. resident and old friend of Elizabeth’s (T&eacu
