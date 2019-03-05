Sunday, March 10
NTT IndyCar Series: Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg
NBCSN, 1:30pm Live
The IndyCar Series has a new title sponsor in NTT as it opens its 2019 season in Florida at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. Sébastien Bourdais is the two-time defending race champion. Scott Dixon is coming off his fifth career IndyCar season championship.
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series: TicketGuardian 500
FOX, 3:30pm Live
Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski, Kurt Busch, Aric Almirola, Chase Elliott and 2018 Cup Series champion Joey Logano duel in the desert as the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series visits ISM Raceway in Phoenix for the TicketGuardian 500.
God Friended Me: “Scenes From an Italian Restaurant”
CBS, 8pm
Miles (Brandon Micheal Hall) and Cara (Violett Beane) help a sous chef (guest star Stella Maeve) when they learn that her dreams of opening her own restaurant are in danger of falling apart. Guest star Adam Goldberg also returns in the new episode “Scenes From an Italian Restaurant.”
World of Dance: “The Qualifiers 3”
NBC, 8pm
The qualifying round concludes with the dance acts having one chance to showcase their artistry, precision and athleticism. New this season, they now must score an average of 85 in order to move forward in the competition.
American Gods
Starz, 8pm
Season Premiere!
The conflict between the Old and New Gods rages on, with Mr. Wednesday (Ian McShane) attempting to rally the Old Gods into inciting a war. Shadow Moon (Ricky Whittle) continues to encounter all manner of deities as an epic confrontation looms.
Married to Medicine Los Angeles
Bravo, 9pm
New Series!
The Married to Medicine franchise expands to the City of Angels, with the series following a vibrant group of doctors and wives in the exclusive Los Angeles medical community as they navigate their careers, social circles and marriages.
Aretha! A Grammy Celebration for the Queen of Soul
CBS, 9pm
Musical superstars including Yolanda Adams, Shirley Caesar, Alessia Cara, Brandi Carlile, Chloe x Halle, Kelly Clarkson, Common, Céline Dion, Fantasia, Jennifer Hudson, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Patti LaBelle, Janelle Monáe, SZA and BeBe Winans gather for a star-studded event celebrating the late Queen of Soul. The two-hour concert event hosted by actor/producer Tyler Perry features performances of Franklin’s legendary music and a special tribute from Smokey Robinson, Franklin’s childhood friend and fellow Motown superstar.
Buddy vs. Duff
Food Network, 9pm
New Series!
In an epic competition to end the greatest feud in baking history, Buddy Valastro and Duff Goldman go head-to-head in a series of challenges befitting their extraordinary expertise. They start with a bake-off, testing their dessert skills of all kinds, and then they head into a cake-off, where the chefs and their assistants try to outdo one another with over-the-top creations. The competition comes to a climax with a final, space-themed challenge, with the judges crowning the winner.
Family Guy: “No Giggity, No Doubt”
FOX, 9pm
Guest Star Alert!
When the guys chaperone the high school prom, Quagmire hits it off with Courtney (voiced by This Is Us’ Mandy Moore) and discovers she is his daughter. In Quagmire&rsquo
