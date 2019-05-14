Sunday, May 19
America’s Funniest Home Videos
ABC, 7pm
Season Finale!
The grand prize Season 29 finale episode features the two $100,000 winners of the season competing for a trip for four to Aulani, a Disney resort and spa in Ko Olina, Hawaii.
American Idol
ABC, 8pm Live
Season Finale!
Following a cross-country search for the next singing sensation, the iconic competition rounds out its second season on ABC. For the first time ever, America’s live coast-to-coast vote will determine the winner, with all voting taking place during the show. The crowning moment will be preceded by special performances from music legends, among other surprises.
The Aquarium
Animal Planet, 8pm
New Series!
This docuseries offers unprecedented behind-the-scenes access to Georgia Aquarium, which plays a crucial role in aquatic conservation efforts throughout the world. It follows the workers and tells the stories of the amazing animals who call the 10 million gallons of water here home, including rescued southern sea otters, endangered African penguins, rescued California sea lions, manta rays and more.
Killing Eve: “Wide Awake”
BBC America & AMC, 8pm
Villanelle (Jodie Comer) dives deep into the dangerous world of her target under the guise of her newfound persona, Billie, in the new episode “Wide Awake.”
The Red Line
CBS, 8pm
Miniseries Finale!
Limited series The Red Line concludes with a two-episode finale tonight. In “I Must Tell You What We Have Inherited,” Tia’s (Emayatzy Corinealdi) political campaign is in jeopardy after it is revealed that Jira (Aliyah Royale) is her daughter, whom she gave up for adoption. Then in “This Victory Alone Is Not the Change We Seek,” Paul (Noel Fisher) makes a profound and life-changing revelation.
Supergirl: “The Quest for Peace”
The CW, 8pm
Season Finale!
Lex Luthor (guest star Jon Cryer) descends upon Washington, D.C., and summons Lena (Katie McGrath) and Lillian Luthor (guest star Brenda Strong) to the White House. Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) realizes she has one last chance to stop Lex and turns to the power of the press to help her.
Charmed: “The Source Awakens”
The CW, 9pm
Season Finale!
Maggie (Sarah Jeffery), Mel (Melonie Diaz) and Harry (Rupert Evans) grow wary of Macy’s (Madeleine Mantock) newfound power. Macy keeps creating alternate realities, but they don’t end up being the perfect versions she was hoping for. Meanwhile, Maggie and Mel still struggle with what will happen in their personal lives.
Hailey Dean Mysteries: Killer Sentence
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 9pm
Original Film!
In the face of mounting evidence, Hailey Dean (Kellie Martin) must prove the district attorney is innocent of the murder of a man she once put behind bars.
Game of Thrones
HBO, 9pm
Series Finale!
The cultural phenomenon that brought dragons into the mainstream takes its final bow.
NCIS: Los Angeles
CBS, 10pm
Season Finale!
In the Season 10 finale episode “False Flag,” Callen (Chris O’Donnell) and Sam (LL Cool J) work with Navy Capt. Harmon “Harm” Rabb Jr. (guest star Dav
