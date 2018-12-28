Sunday, Jan. 6
The 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards
NBC, red-carpet arrivals 7pm Live; awards show 8pm Live
Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg host this year’s installment of the ceremony that marks the kickoff to awards season. Winners in 25 categories — 14 in film and 11 in television — are voted on by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Among TV nominees, FX’s The Assassination of Gianni Versace: America Crime Story leads the way with four nods. Cohost Oh is nominated for her role in BBC America’s Killing Eve. Streaming services have a nice showing, with nominations for series like Netflix’s Ozark and Prime Video’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.
America’s Funniest Home Videos
ABC, 8pm
A $100,000 prize is on the line in the season’s first big-bucks competition among 10 winning videos. Plus: amusement park frights and folks under the influence of anesthesia. Hey, if someone recovering from dental surgery got loopy on a roller coaster, that double whammy would be a real contender for the next six-figure round!
God Friended Me: “Ready Player Two”
CBS, 8pm
In the new episode “Ready Player Two,” Miles (Brandon Micheal Hall) turns to his dad, Arthur (Joe Morton), for help when he learns that his latest friend suggestion was adopted after being dropped off at Arthur’s church as a baby.
Married to Medicine: “Reunion Part 2”
Bravo, 9pm
Andy tries to get to the bottom of Quad’s scandalous accusations against Mariah. Then, the husbands tell their side of the story. Damon defends himself against cheating allegations, while Aydin sticks up for his wife. Later, Greg and Quad come face to face.
NCIS: Los Angeles: “The Sound of Silence”
CBS, 9pm
After the chief of logistics for a naval weapons station collapses on the job, the NCIS team must determine if this is a terror threat or a stress-induced breakdown in the new episode “The Sound of Silence.”
Worst Cooks in America
Food Network, 9pm
Season Premiere!
Chefs Anne Burrell and Tyler Florence are back to whip disastrous cooks into tip-top culinary shape. In the nine-episode season, Anne and Tyler each lead a team of kitchen nightmares through a rigorous culinary boot camp designed to improve their food skills. In the end, only the one recruit who makes the most impressive culinary transformation wins a $25,000 grand prize and bragging rights for their mentor.
Madam Secretary: “Family Separation: Part 2”
CBS, 10pm
Madam Secretary’s 100th episode event concludes tonight with Part 2 of “Family Separation,” in which Elizabeth (Téa Leoni) goes up against a U.S. governor over the state’s new policy of separating unauthorized immigrants from their children.
Houdini’s Last Secrets
Science Channel, 10pm
New Series!
Catching a speeding bullet, surviving being buried alive, submerging himself in a water torture cell — how did legendary escape artist and showman Harry Houdini pull off such death-defying stunts? With the help of skilled engineers, accomplished illusionists and a member of Houdini’s own bloodline, this four-part series tries to uncover the methods to his magic and madness.
Monday, Jan. 7
The Bachelor
ABC, 8pm
Season Premier
