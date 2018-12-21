Sunday, Dec. 30
Martina’s Table: “New Mom Brunch Basket”
Food Network, 12pm
Martina McBride is putting together a basket of food, which includes hashbrown casserole and individual chocolate-cherry cheesecakes, for a family friend who just had her first baby.
The Orville
FOX, 8pm
Season Premiere!
This special episode airs immediately after FOX’s NFL football doubleheader. The sci-fi series, which follows the action of the humans and aliens aboard a mid-level exploratory spaceship, moves to Thursday nights beginning Jan. 3. In Season 2, the relationship between Ed (series creator and star Seth MacFarlane) and Kelly (Adrianne Palicki) takes a turn, while the ship’s crew will meet never-before-seen aliens, face old adversaries the Krill, make first contact with a new civilization and revisit the planet Moclus.
Escape at Dannemora
Showtime, 10pm
Series Finale!
Showtime’s limited series based on the stranger-than-fiction account of a prison break in upstate New York comes to its explosive end. Patricia Arquette was nominated for a Golden Globe for her role in this series.
“The Twilight Zone” New Year’s Marathon
Syfy, beginning at 10:54pm
This year, Syfy’s popular annual programming event will give viewers 56 straight hours (running through early morning Jan. 2) of Rod Serling’s classic sci-fi/fantasy anthology series, including fan-favorite episodes airing in primetime on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
Monday, Dec. 31
College Football
ESPN, CBS, FOX & FS1, beginning at 12pm Live
Get your New Year’s Eve celebration started early with a full day of college football bowl games: the Military Bowl (ESPN), Hyundai Sun Bowl (CBS), Redbox Bowl (FOX), AutoZone Liberty Bowl (ESPN), San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl (FS1) and TaxSlayer Gator Bowl (ESPN).
“The Simpsons” New Year’s Marathon
FXX, beginning at 6pm
“Welcome to T.G.I. McScratchy’s, where it’s constantly New Year’s Eve!” FXX helps you ring in the new year with The Simpsons Movie, followed by a marathon of episodes running through New Year’s Day.
Dick Clark’s New Year’s Primetime Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest
ABC, 8pm & 11:30pm Live
Let’s do the Time Zone again! Host Ryan Seacrest drops the ball on the East Coast from Times Square with Jenny McCarthy, while Lucy Hale (Pretty Little Liars) does the Central countdown from New Orleans. Out on the West Coast, Ciara is joined by performers Kelsea Ballerini, the Chainsmokers, Dua Lipa and more.
New Year’s Eve Live With Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen
CNN, 8pm Live
Last year Andy Cohen went hatless in 9-degree temps and admittedly offended some guests with his questions. But he returns to Times Square to try, try again with pal Anderson Cooper. We can’t wait.
FOX’s New Year’s Eve With Steve Harvey: Live From Times Square
FOX, 8pm & 11pm Live
It’s an eclectic bunch at the Fox party: host Steve Harvey, the Fox NFL Sunday team and musical guests including Sting, Jason Aldean and Florence + the Machine.
A Toast to 2018!
NBC, 8pm
Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb host this star-studded two-hour special that looks back at th
