Sunday, Aug. 11
Star Trek
IFC, 9am
In this six-episode “Scotty Saves the Day” marathon, the Enterprise’s beloved engineer (James Doohan) comes up against Romulans, Klingons, computer-simulated war, fascist aliens, a foolish diplomat and a doomsday machine!
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series: Consumers Energy 400
NBCSN, 3pm Live
Joey Logano, Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski, Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin and other top Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers take to Michigan International Speedway for the Consumers Energy 400.
Art of Falling in Love
UPtv, 7pm
Original Film!
While painting a mural for a new hospital wing, an artist (Kimberly-Sue Murray) debates whether to trust its architect (Josh Dean) with her heart. Gilmore Girls’ Kelly Bishop plays his mom, so we trust she’ll have raised him right.
The Walking Dead: “Season 10 Preview Special”
AMC, 8pm
The postapocalyptic series probably won’t return until October, but showrunner Angela Kang whets our appetites with a glimpse of what’s to come in Season 10.
The Real Housewives of Potomac: “Open House and Closed Doors”
Bravo, 8pm
Ashley finally makes contact with her distant relative, but their startling reaction leaves her in tears. Meanwhile, Candiace and her mother are still at odds, but Dorothy proves that old habits die hard. Robyn hosts an open house to celebrate her finished property, but things go sour when Gizelle confronts Monique — causing surprising tension between the sisters.
Teen Choice 2019
FOX, 8pm Live
The teen-centric awards ceremony, where surfboard-shaped trophies are handed out in categories voted upon by fans, airs live from the sands of California’s Hermosa Beach. In keeping with this year’s SoCal vibe, the awards will feature a surf-and-sand dance number, as well as surfers, kite boarders and today’s biggest stars in TV, music, film and social media.
Fear the Walking Dead
AMC, 9pm
New Episodes!
After taking a short summertime hiatus, the Walking Dead spinoff returns with new episodes.
Southern Charm New Orleans: “Second Time’s the Southern Charm”
Bravo, 9pm
Season Finale!
Reece and Reagan’s big day is finally here! Barry does his best to convince Tamica to stand by Reagan’s side. But as Tamica questions if she can make it down the aisle for her friend, Justin questions if he can take the next step with Kelsey. Jeff reconnects with his sister, makes big decisions about the next chapter of his life and closes the book on his marriage to Reagan.
Instinct: “After Hours”
CBS, 9pm
In the new episode “After Hours,” Dylan (Alan Cumming) and Lizzie (Bojana Novakovic) go undercover in New York City’s erotic underground to investigate the murder of a high-powered public relations rep.
Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: An Inheritance to Die For
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 9pm
Original Film!
A murder hits close to home when Aurora Teagarden’s best friend’s aunt is poisoned, leaving behind a large estate that seemingly everyone feels entitled to. Stars Candace Cameron Bure, Niall Matter, Marilu Henner, Lexa Doig and Peter Benson.
Su
Related Media: