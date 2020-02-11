TV Best Bets_Week Of 021620

Sunday, Feb. 16
NHL Hockey
NBC & NBCSN, beginning at 12:30pm Live
The 2020 Hockey Weekend Across America celebration includes today’s tripleheader of NHL national TV games, with Detroit at Pittsburgh and Boston at the N.Y. Rangers on NBC, and St. Louis at Nashville on NBCSN.
NASCAR Cup Series: Daytona 500
FOX, 2:30pm Live
The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season begins at famed Daytona International Speedway for the 62nd Daytona 500. Martin Truex Jr., Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano and 2019 Cup Series champion Kyle Busch are among the top contenders. Seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson begins his final season as a full-time driver.
American Idol
ABC, 8pm
Season Premiere!
Returning to the iconic judges’ desk are music industry legends and all-star American Idol judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Emmy Award-winning producer Ryan Seacrest returns as host, and multimedia personality Bobby Bones will return as in-house mentor.
God Friended Me: “The Princess and the Hacker”
CBS, 8pm
In the new episode “The Princess and the Hacker,” the God Account sends Miles (Brandon Micheal Hall) the name of an African princess (guest star Sibongile Mlambo), and Rakesh (Suraj Sharma) takes the lead on figuring out how they can help her.
The Simpsons: “The Miseducation of Lisa Simpson”
FOX, 8pm
When a lost treasure is discovered, Marge (voice of Julie Kavner) convinces the people of Springfield to build a STEM school with the money. John Legend, Chrissy Teigen and Zach Woods are guest voices in the new episode “The Miseducation of Lisa Simpson.”
2020 American Rescue Dog Show
Hallmark Channel, 8pm
This two-night special event features shelter dogs of various breeds from across the country vying for top dog in the world’s most adorable categories, with appearances by Rebecca Romijn, Rodney Peete, Ross Mathews and more.
Washington
History, 8pm
New Miniseries!
This three-night, six-hour documentary event will weave together dramatic live-action sequences, excerpts from George Washington’s letters, and insights from a roster of notable experts, historians and scholars to tell a very personal story about the evolution of one of history’s most iconic leaders.
Outlander
Starz, 8pm
Season Premiere!
Season 5 finds the Frasers fighting for their family and the home they have forged on Fraser’s Ridge. Jamie (Sam Heughan) must find a way to defend all that he has created, while Claire (Caitriona Balfe) must use her modern knowledge and foresight to prevent her family from being ripped apart again. Brianna (Sophie Skelton) and Roger (Richard Rankin) work to raise their son under the looming specter of Stephen Bonnet (Ed Speleers).
NBA All-Star Game
TNT, 8pm Live
TNT airs the 2020 NBA All-Star Game from Chicago’s United Center. Expect to see Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James, Luka Don?i?, Trae Young and more of the NBA’s best competing in the game, but don’t expect to see much defense. Last year, Team LeBron beat Team Giannis 178-164.
Duncanville
FOX, 8:30pm
New Series!
Amy Poehler teams up with co-creators and fellow executive producers Mike and Julie Scully (The Simpsons) for this animated family comedy centered ar
