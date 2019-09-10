Sunday, Sept. 15
Warigami
The CW, 8pm
This two-hour presentation is actually a 10-part series consisting of 10-minute episodes. In the contemporary samurai saga, Wendy Ohata (Emily Piggford) has just made three startling realizations: She has a twin brother; she’s a kami-jin — a descendant of an ancient Japanese people who can turn paper into deadly weapons; and there’s a kami-jin warrior hunting her down for reasons she doesn’t understand.
The Masked Singer: Super Sneak Peek
FOX, 8pm
Before TV’s biggest guessing game returns next week, host Nick Cannon and panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke reflect on the success of the show’s first season, and Season 1 winner T-Pain returns to the stage for a special appearance. Plus, viewers will be formally introduced to the Season 2 characters and get the first clues about the costumed celebs’ identities.
Beach Hunters: “Connecticut Coastline; Oak Harbor”
HGTV, 8pm
Season Premiere!
A Connecticut couple is ready to make their dream of owning a beach house a reality. Then, a family of three from Washington is looking for a property on Whidbey Island.
Undercover Cheerleader
Lifetime, 8pm
Original Film!
Transfer student Autumn (Kayla Wallace) goes undercover as a cheerleader to do an exposé on the cruel culture of the squad for her school paper. But when someone begins viciously attacking cheerleaders, she starts to fear for her own life.
Country Music
PBS, 8pm
New Series!
Ken Burns’ latest documentary film is an eight-part, 16-hour look at the history of country music. The series features never-before-seen footage and photographs, plus interviews with more than 80 country artists. Tonight’s series premiere, “The Rub (Beginnings-1933),” shows how what was first called “hillbilly music” started to reach new audiences through phonographs and radio, and follows the genre’s first big stars, the Carter Family and Jimmie Rodgers.
Loch Ness Monster: New Evidence
Travel Channel, 8pm
In this two-hour special, Dr. Neil Gemmell of the University of Otago in New Zealand travels to the Scottish highlands to explore the legendary Loch Ness in search of the creature that has been reported to dwell in its depths for centuries. On his high-tech monster hunt, Gemmell uses cutting-edge techniques, interviews eyewitnesses and more.
NFL Football: Philadelphia at Atlanta
NBC, 8:15pm Live
Carson Wentz and the Philadelphia Eagles are at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium to face Matt Ryan and the Falcons on Sunday Night Football.
Married to Medicine: “Stirring the Teapot”
Bravo, 9pm
Contessa’s pursuit of higher education continues to drive a wedge between her and Scott. Toya tries to put on a brave face and be there for her family after a devastating loss. As the Twitter war between Simone and Heavenly comes to a fever pitch, Jackie throws an “Emergen-Tea” party to set everything right.
Mystery 101: Words Can Kill
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 9pm
Original Film!
When a guest at the college book festival is killed, Amy (Jill Wagner) and Travis (Kristoffer Polaha) clash after he arrests an unlikely person for the murder. Amy must fight to prove he has the wrong person behind bars.
Caribbea
Related Media: