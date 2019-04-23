Sunday, April 28
MLB Baseball: Cleveland at Houston
ESPN, 7pm Live
Sunday Night Baseball features the finale of a four-game set between the Houston Astros and the Cleveland Indians at Houston’s Minute Maid Park.
80s in the Sand
AXS TV, 8pm
Series Finale!
The series signs off as Alan Hunter reminisces with Wang Chung and Cutting Crew, followed by a special performance. Also, Taylor Dayne joins Downtown Julie Brown for a candid conversation before rocking the festival crowd with some of her biggest hits.
Killing Eve: “Desperate Times”
BBC America & AMC, 8pm
Villanelle (Jodie Comer) decides to take matters into her own hands on a trip to Amsterdam in the new episode “Desperate Times.” Meanwhile, Eve (Sandra Oh) and her new team make a break in their case after another dead body is discovered.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta: “Porsha’s Having a Baby”
Bravo, 8pm
Porsha is engaged to the love of her life and expecting her first child. However, her fairytale ending is not without its share of drama, and she and Dennis soon realize that they may be in over their heads. In an effort to garner the support they desperately need, they decide to bring in reinforcements — their mothers.
The Red Line
CBS, 8pm
New Series!
This eight-episode event series follows three very different Chicago families as they journey toward hope and healing after the fatal shooting of an innocent African-American doctor by a white police officer connects them all. Noah Wyle, Emayatzy Corinealdi, Noel Fisher, Howard Charles, Aliyah Royale and Michael Patrick Thornton lead an incredible cast in this drama from executive producers Greg Berlanti (The CW’s Arrowverse) and Oscar nominee Ava DuVernay (13th). The series premieres with two episodes tonight.
Supergirl: “American Dreamer”
The CW, 8pm
As Kara (Melissa Benoist) doggedly works as a reporter to clear Supergirl’s name, Dreamer (Nicole Maines) picks up the slack as National City’s protector, which leads to a showdown with Ben Lockwood (Sam Witwer). James (Mehcad Brooks) takes drastic measures to relieve his PTSD.
World of Dance: “Divisional Final”
NBC, 8pm
The top three acts from each division (12 acts total) will compete for a spot in the World Final. The judges will score each act’s performance based on their artistry, precision and athleticism. The top scoring act from each division will be one step closer to winning $1 million. Freestyle hip-hop dancer and entertainer tWitch serves as guest mentor for the Upper Team Division while Jennifer mentors the Junior Team Division, Derek mentors the Junior Division and NE-YO mentors the Upper Division.
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?
TLC, 8pm
Season Premiere!
Are your favorite newlyweds still living the dream? Eh. The fourth season of the “whatever happened to?” spinoff checks in on six couples, including Ashley and her much younger husband, Jay — who has been talking to several other women on a dating app.
Charmed: “Power of Four”
The CW, 9pm
With Harry (Rupert Evans) still missing, Mel (Melonie Diaz), Macy (Madeleine Mantock) and Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) devise a plan that requires them to ask for Tessa’s (guest star Chloe Bridges) help.
Deep State
